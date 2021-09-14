Pokemon's 25th Anniversary Album Adds New Songs, Including One From Lil Yachty

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Pokemon series, a new music album is on the way with the some big-name artists. Pokemon 25: The Album is launching October 15 from Capitol Records and Universal Music Group, featuring songs by Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, and Cyn. Post Malone's cover of the Hootie and the Blowfish song "Only Wanna Be With You," which he performed during the PS25 Music virtual concert back in February, is also featured on the album.

Everyone who preorders the album gets six songs right away, including "Electric" by Katy Perry, "Got 'Em" by Vince Staples, "Wonderful" by Cyn, "Take It Home" by Mabel," "Game Girl" by Louane, and the aforementioned "Only Wanna Be With You" Cover from Post Malone.

Pokemon 25: The Album releases in October

Lil Yachty, who is releasing a new track titled "Believing" for this album, said he has been a longtime Pokemon fan and jumped at the chance to be involved. "I hope it inspires my fans to chase their dreams," he said of "Believing."

As you would expect, The Pokemon Company is going big to celebrate the franchise's 25th anniversary. In addition to the album, there are Pokemon-branded Oreos in stores now, a new Pokemon animated film for Netflix in October, and an eight-episode animated series focusing on different regions of the Pokemon universe that is airing now.

Pokemon 25: The Album Tracklist

Katy Perry -- Electric Jax Jones -- Phases (with Sinead Harnett) Mabel -- Take It Home Lil Yachty -- Believing J Balvin -- Ten Cuidado Cyn -- Wonderful Vince Staples -- Got 'Em Louane -- Game Girl Tierra Whack -- Art Show Post Malone -- Only Wanna Be With You (Pokemon 25 Version) Yaffle -- Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY)* Mabel -- Take It Home (ZHU Remix)* Cyn -- Wonderful (ZHU Remix)* Vince Staples -- Got ’Em (ZHU Remix)*

*Digital album only