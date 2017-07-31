Pokemon's 20th Anniversary Movie Is Playing In Theaters This November

New Pokemon movies continue to premiere in Japan regularly, but none have gotten a wide theatrical release in the US since 2003's Pokemon Heroes. The latest film based on the popular franchise, however, will make a very brief return to theaters this fall.

Today, the Pokemon Company announced that the 20th Pokemon movie, Pokemon: I Choose You, will receive a very limited theatrical run in November. The company has partnered with Fathom Events to distribute the film in "select international markets" for only two days: November 5-6. No cities have been announced just yet but more details "will be available soon," according to a press release.

I Choose You is a retelling of Ash's earliest days as a Pokemon Trainer. The movie chronicles his first encounter with Pikachu and their search for Ho-Oh, the Legendary Pokemon that Ash briefly saw at the end of the anime's first episode.

While the film features some familiar characters, two who won't appear are Brock and Misty, Ash's first companions from the early seasons of the anime. In their place, Ash will meet new trainers named Verity and Sorrel. Despite its focus on the anime's first season, the movie also marks the anime debut of Marshadow, the new mythical Pokemon from Sun and Moon.

Pokemon: I Choose You premiered in Japan on July 15. You'll be able to find more details about its international showings soon on the Fathom Events website. The latest season of the anime, based on Ash and Pikachu's adventures in the Alola region, is currently airing on Disney XD.