Pokemon Unite Tier List - The Top Performing Pokemon For Master-Rank Players

These Pokemon are the very best, like no one ever was, in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite is a well-balanced Pokemon MOBA, but like any competitive online game, some characters rise above the rest. That means tier rankings, as Pokemon divide into the best and worst performers.

To compile this tier rank, we looked at the Pokemon favored by the top 50 Master-level Pokemon Unite players. When compiling that much data, certain patterns emerge and some are clearly more favored than others. Cinderace, for example, ranked way above any of the competition among the top players, which makes it the lone S-Tier Pokemon.

Keep in mind, though, that these tier rankings aren't a magic bullet. You won't necessarily clean up the competition using Cinderace, and you won't necessarily perform poorly using a lower-tier Pokemon like Cramorant or Garchomp. If you've found a Pokemon you enjoy playing and you're pleased with your performance, stick with it. This tier list is to categorize the best Pokemon in top-ranked competitive play, so your mileage may vary.

Finally, it's worth noting that Gardevoir has had significantly less time in play than the rest of the roster since it was added post-launch. This tier list was assembled by looking at the player patterns of Master-ranked players, and Gardevoir's relatively shorter time in the wild could have impacted its ranking. It's possible that with more time it will rise to a higher tier. And of course, these rankings are bound to be shaken up by meta shifts, new characters added, and any balance changes.

For more, check out our full list of Pokemon Unite guides, including tips for optimizing your gear build.

Pokemon Unite Tier List

S-Tier

Cinderace

Ranged Attacker
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Physical

No Caption Provided

A-Tier

Alolan NinetailsRanged Attacker
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
SnorlaxMelee Defender
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided

B-Tier

LucarioMelee All-Rounder
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
PikachuRanged Attacker
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
SlowbroRanged Defender
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
ZeraoraMelee Speedster
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided

C-Tier

CramorantRanged Attacker
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
CrustleMelee Defender
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
EldegossRanged Supporter
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
GengarMelee Speedster
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
MachampMelee All-Rounder
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
VenusaurRanged Attacker
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided

D-Tier

AbsolMelee Speedster
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
CharizardMelee All-Rounder
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
GarchompMelee All-Rounder
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
Gardevoir* Ranged Attacker
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
GreninjaRanged Attacker
Difficulty: Expert
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
Mr. MimeMelee Supporter
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided
TalonflameMelee Speedster
Difficulty: Novice
Attack Type: Physical
No Caption Provided
WigglytuffMelee Supporter
Difficulty: Intermediate
Attack Type: Special
No Caption Provided

* Post launch character

