Pokemon Unite Supporter Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All Supporter Type Pokemon

Some Pokemon thrive on jumping right into battle and dealing as much damage as they can. Others prefer to stand on the sidelines, offering support through stat boosts, healing, and other perks while disrupting the opponents' plans. If the latter is more your style, the Supporter type in Pokemon Unite is for you. These Pokemon aren't focused on KOs and goals as much as they are on making sure their allies stay strong and healthy as the match progresses. The Supporter type is a unique but rewarding way to play, so check out our tips on how to be the best ally you can be.

Eldegoss

Supporter classes take time to get used to, but Eldegoss is a terrific beginner's support. Its Synthesis and Pollen Puff moves are fantastic for healing, while the Cotton Spore makes for a great disruption move later in the game. Leaf Tornado is available to Eldegoss if it needs to deal some damage, and the aforementioned Pollen Puff does damage opponents while healing, but this Pokemon is much better off lingering behind and waiting for an opportunity. Supporters are never meant to charge headlong into battle, preferring to stay behind while healing and waiting for the right time to drop that one disruptive move. For Eldegoss, it has plenty of moves in its arsenal to be that disruption.

Role: Supporter

Style: Ranged

Difficulty: Novice

Stats

Offense - 3

- 3 Endurance - 4

- 4 Mobility - 5

- 5 Scoring - 5

- 5 Support - 8

Evolution levels: Gossifluer Start | Eldegoss at Lvl. 4

Special Moves

Leafage - Throws leaves at opponents, damaging them and slowing them down temporarily. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Pollen Puff - Puff of pollen sticks to a Pokemon. If stuck to a teammate, it heals the teammate, and if stuck to an opponent it damages the opponent. 5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 allies take less damage when stuck while opponents take damage over time instead of once. Leaf Tornado - A cyclone of leaves attacks enemies and leaves a small vortex behind, increasing movement speed of allies who walk through it. 9 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 it also decreases the accuracy of enemy Pokemon it hits.

- Throws leaves at opponents, damaging them and slowing them down temporarily. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Synthesis - Restores HP of both itself and nearly allies. Cooldown is 8 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Cotton Guard - Cotton appears and absorbs damage, restoring some HP when the move completes. 7 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 movement speed increases while using the move. Cotton Spore - Spores gather around Eldegoss reducing damage received. Spores will burst after a short time dealing damage to nearby enemies and slowing their movement speed. 10 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the bursting spores also throw Pokemon into the air.

- Restores HP of both itself and nearly allies. Cooldown is 8 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Cotton Down - Damaging it over a certain amount will cause cotton to burst around it, increasing its HP and movement speed.

- Damaging it over a certain amount will cause cotton to burst around it, increasing its HP and movement speed. Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash - Eldegoss lifts into the air then crashes back down, healing ally Pokemon and damaging opponents when it lands.

Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime is unique even as Supporters go, having the ability to create barriers that obstruct an opponent's path. Strategic use of these walls in the early parts of a match can cattle-chute enemies right into a waiting Attacker and Speedster's barrage, scoring some easy KOs. In the late-game, however, Mr. Mime's Guard Swap is the main event. Between the quick swap of defensive stats, the ability to buff allies with the move, and its Psychic attack focusing on opponents that have been Guard Swapped, it quickly becomes the most important move in Mr. Mime's repertoire. You won't be dealing a lot of damage with this maniacal mime, but you will be creating the pathway to victory for your team.

Role: Supporter

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Intermediate

Stats

Offense - 3

- 3 Endurance - 8

- 8 Mobility - 2

- 2 Scoring - 3

- 3 Support - 8

Evolution levels: None

Special Moves

Fake Out - Slaps its hands together, knocking opponents back. Cooldown is 7 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Confusion - Psychic blast launched directly in front of it, knocking opponents back. 6 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 damage dealt is increased. Psychic - Psychic burst deals damage to opponents who had been hit with Guard Swap as well as opponents standing near them, also lowering Special Defense. If a Pokemon is hit twice by Psychic, it is stunned temporarily. 6 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 it deals continuous damage and decreases opponents' movement speed as long as it's active.

- Slaps its hands together, knocking opponents back. Cooldown is 7 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Light Screen - Creates a wall of light that opponents cannot pass through. Cooldown is 8 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Barrier - Creates a light barrier that opponents cannot pass through. This move can be used twice before the cooldown begins. 2 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move gains an extra use before cooldown. Guard Swap - Temporarily swaps Defense and Special Defense stats with the Pokemon it hits. If the affected Pokemon is an opponent, the move also deals damage over time and decreases its speed. If the affected Pokemon is an ally, the move also increases its movement speed. 4.5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 when used against an ally, it restores HP for both the ally and Mr. Mime.

- Creates a wall of light that opponents cannot pass through. Cooldown is 8 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Filter - Defense is temporarily increased after using special moves.

- Defense is temporarily increased after using special moves. Unite Move: Showtime - Pantomime show that deals area-of-effect damage over time and instantly stuns all opponents around it.

Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff's musical melee skills offer a ton of support to a Pokemon Unite team. Its Defense Curl/Rollout can knock an opponent into the air and disrupt its attack pattern, while Pound/Double Slap unleash multiple quick hits that lower an opponent's speed. Its passive skill, Cute Charm, can be used as an effective tool in drawing enemies into an ally ambush, as it forces a close-range opponent to come to Wigglytuff after attacking. Make sure to save its Unite Move, Starlight Recital, until Wigglytuff is surrounded by allies, as the buffs and shields it provides will add a lot of protection to the whole team as they charge into a battle. Wigglytuff won't be dealing a ton of damage with its attacks, but where it lacks in power it makes up for in defensive boosts to the whole team.

Role: Supporter

Style: Ranged

Difficulty: Novice

Stats

Offense - 2

- 2 Endurance - 5

- 5 Mobility - 5

- 5 Scoring - 4

- 4 Support - 9

Evolution levels: Jigglypuff Start | Wigglytuff at Lvl. 4

Special Moves