Pokemon Unite Releases For Mobile On September 22

Pokemon Unite, the MOBA-style free-to-play Pokemon game, will launch for mobile devices next month through iOS and Google Play. As part of the Pokemon Presents broadcast, The Pokemon Company announced that Unite will be released for iOS and Android devices on September 22.

Preregistration begins today, August 18, for both platforms, and you can earn in-game rewards for doing so. The company also confirmed that cross-play is supported. You can preregister for Unite on mobile through these links: iOS, Google Play.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!

The Pokemon Company also announced the next two Pokemon that will come to Unite, presumably on both mobile and in the previously released Nintendo Switch edition. These Pokemon are Mamoswine and Sylveon.

Following Unite's launch on Switch, some players criticized how the game lets you purchase more powerful held items with real money, which many argue can be described as pay-to-win.

In other news, the Pokemon Presents broadcast on Wednesday included updates on Pokemon: Legends Arceus and the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl games. One of the big reveals was that of a new Switch Lite launching in November themed around Diamond and Pearl.