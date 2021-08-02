Halo Infinite Beta Install Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Apex Legends Emergence

Pokemon Unite: Master Rank Player Shares Move And Gear Loadouts

One of the top-ranked players in the world has shared their recommended move builds and gear loadouts for the Pokemon MOBA.

By on

Comments

Pokemon Unite has been out for two weeks, which is enough time for high-level players to get a feel for the game and try out its various mechanics and build types. One player has caught the attention of the community by openly sharing their Move builds and Gear loadouts.

The player, known as Bocky GA in the leaderboards, has shared their builds on social media (via the Pokemon Unite subreddit). While placements are constantly shifting among the top players, Bocky is ranked #14 worldwide as of the time of writing, and has achieved the Master rank.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  2. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  3. Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  4. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To EVEN MORE Escape From Tarkov Guns
  6. NEO: The World Ends With You Video Review
  7. The Suicide Squad Stars Plays WOULD YOU RATHER
  8. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  10. Storyteller - Official Reveal Trailer
  11. Skin Deep - Official Gameplay Trailer
  12. Solar Ash - Official Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Unite Video Review

A lot of this comes down to personal preference and team composition, so if you have better luck with a different build, stick with what works. Some recommendations also come with situational context, like recommending a slightly different build for whether you're going to the top or bottom lane, playing on Switch or mobile, etc. And Gardevoir, as the newest Pokemon to be added, has a move build recommendation but no gear loadout recommendation yet.

Of course, even with these moves and gear equipped, you'll need to remember the MOBA fundamentals: stick to your lane, support your teammates, don't get caught up against two opponents, and so on. These won't make your Eldegoss into a single-monster wrecking crew, but they will help you get the most out of their abilities and unique talents. As always, these builds are bound to change as more Pokemon get added and the meta shifts.

It's also worth noting which gear gets no love: Leftovers, Aeos Cookie, Attack Weight, and Rocky Helmet. Those aren't recommended in any builds, and so the wisdom of at least one pro player would suggest they're less useful than a lot of the other items. Since gear can be powered up with the very limited currency of Aeos Tickets--a point that has prompted pay-to-win criticisms--you don't want to waste them on gear you won't use.

Check below for the recommended builds, and for more, read our Pokemon Unite review and our full suite of Pokemon Unite guides.

PokemonMove BuildsGear Loadouts
LucarioPower-up Punch (level 5)
Bone Rush (level 7)		Muscle Band
Scope Lens
Float Stone
MachampSubmission (level 5)
Cross Chop (level 7)		Muscle Band
Scope Lens
Float Stone / Focus Band
CharizardTop: Flamethrower / Bottom: Fire Punch (level 5)
Top: Fire Blast / Bottom: Flare Blitz (level 7)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Energy Amplifier
Snorlax

Heavy Slam (level 6)
Block (level 8)

Focus Band
Buddy Barrier
Top: Assault Vest / Bottom: EXP Share
CinderaceBlaze Kick (level 7)
Feint (level 8)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Scope Lens / Buddy Barrier
GengarSludge Bomb (level 5)
Hex (level 7)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Sp. Atk Specs
SlowbroSurf (level 4)
Telekinesis (level 6)		Focus Band
Buddy Barrier
Top: Assault Vest / Bottom: EXP Share
CramorantHurricane (level 4)
Surf (level 6)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Buddy Barrier / Energy Amplifier
Alolan NinetailsDazzling Gleam (level 4)
Blizzard (level 6)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Buddy Barrier
Mr. MimeConfusion (level 4)
Barrier (level 6)		Wise Glasses
Buddy Barrier
Shell Bell / Focus Band
GarchompDragon Rush (level 6)
Dragon Claw (level 8)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Scope Lens / Focus Band / Assault Vest
PikachuElectro Ball (level 4)
Switch: Volt Tackle / Mobile: Thunderbolt (level 6)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Buddy Barrier
GreninjaSmokescreen (level 5)
Water Shuriken (level 7)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Scope Lens / Focus Band / Buddy Barrier
Crustle

Shell Smash (level 4)
X-Scissor (level 6)

Focus Band
Buddy Barrier
Score Shield / Assault Vest
ZeraoraSpark (level 6)
Discharge (level 8)

Muscle Band
Float Stone
Energy Amplifier

EldegossLeaf Tornado (level 4)
Cotton Guard (level 6)		EXP Share
Focus Band
Buddy Barrier
VenusaurGiga Drain / Sludge Bomb if teamed with Gengar (level 5)
Solar Beam (level 7)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Sp. Atk Specs / Focus Band
TalonflameFlame Charge (level 5)
Fly (level 7)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Energy Amplifier
AbsolNight Slash (level 5)
Psycho Cut (level 7)		Muscle Band
Float Stone
Scope Lens
WigglytuffRollout or Sing as preferred (level 4)
Double Slap (level 6)		Shell Bell
Wise Glasses
Buddy Barrier
GardevoirPsyshock or Future Sight as preferred (level 6)
Moonblast (level 8)		N/A

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon UNITE
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)