Pokemon Unite Is Getting New Items and An Event This Holiday

The Pokemon Company has revealed a collection of new seasonal updates for Pokemon Unite, including a new event, a playable Pokemon, and more.

The selection of holiday-themed content will begin tomorrow on December 9 and will start by introducing a new playable Pokemon, Tsareena. This Pokemon is an All-Rounder and can provide tactical gameplay for players, bringing new moves like Trop Kick and Grassy Glide. Players will be able to obtain a free Unite license for Tsareena until December 31, 2021 by logging in to the game and checking their in-game mail. Additionally, players can expect Dragonite on December 20, who will also be playable. Although no further information has been provided just yet.

Starting on December 15 and running until January 16, there will be a Snowball Battle in Shivre City event. In quick battles, defeated Pokemon will turn into snowmen, but although they will be frozen in place, snowmen can still provide tactical information for their teammates while waiting for their revival.

Players will receive a gift box after defeating Delibird, the Delivery Pokemon. Each gift box will have a random one-time battle item that replaces the player’s current item. Meanwhile, the wild Pokemon in Shivre City’s will be replaced with Articuno two minutes into matches, offering new challenges for teams. New Holowear and Trainer fashion items will also be added.

Alongside the Snowball Battle in Shivre City event, the Illumination Challenge will also take place on the same day. For this challenge, players will need to light up the tree in the lobby by collecting lights earned through daily missions and challenge missions. Collecting lights will unlock decorative items and bonuses, including a 1-Day Limited License: Alolan Ninetales, new Trainer fashion items, and other holiday-themed decorations.

From December 24 until January 6, players can enjoy the new Photo Challenge, collecting snowflakes to complete a fun seasonal art piece, which can be obtained in standard matches, quick battles, ranked matches, and Snowball Battle in Shivre City. Furthermore, can can recieve special daily login rewards from December 24 until January 1, as well as earn access to every Unite license in the game, allowing them to play with any Pokémon at no cost from January 1-3.