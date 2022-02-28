Pokemon Unite Hoopa Guide: Stats, Moveset, and Best Builds For The Devious Djinn

Looking at Hoopa's moveset in Pokemon Unite is going to break even the longest player's brain. The ability to create warp points for entire teams is unlike anything Unite has ever seen before, requiring a lot of strategy in order to intercept. Granted Hoopa's endurance means it can be easily dispatched, but that doesn't matter if you can't follow where it's warping on the map. Every new playable character adds a little something to the Pokemon Unite experience, but Hoopa here has set a new bar.

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Stats and Moveset

Here's what we're working with when Hoopa teleports into the arena:

Role: Supporter

Style: Ranged

Difficulty: Expert

Stats

Offense - 6

- 6 Endurance - 4

- 4 Mobility - 6

- 6 Scoring - 4

- 4 Support - 7

Evolution levels: None

Special Moves

Confusion - Hoopa shoots telekinetic energy in a selected direction, damaging and sticking to the first enemy it hits. After a short time, the stuck energy explodes, damaging and lowering the movement speed of any enemies in the explosion area. The cooldown is 9 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Hyperspace Hole - Hoopa creates a portal on the ground that damages enemies with area-of-effect damage. After a short time, Hoopa and any ally Pokemon in the portal will warp back to the team's base, with the ability to warp back to the portal's location if they choose. If Hoopa uses its team's goal closest to the center as the portal location, the other portal will open in the opposite lane's team goal closest to the center. 10-second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the rings increase the movement speed of any nearby ally when it is walking toward the ring. Trick - Hoopa creates a bond between it and one ally, which increases both Pokémon’s movement speed and creates a shield on each of them. Any basic attack or Shadow Ball performed by Hoopa is also performed by the ring linked to the ally. If Hoopa targets itself with this attack, its movement speed is increased and it gains a shield. 7.5-second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the move also increases the linked ally’s HP when it damages an opponent. Astonish - Area of effect attack that stuns all enemies affected for a short time. Cooldown is 6.5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Phantom Force - Hoopa warps directly to a selected enemy, dealing damage to all nearby enemy Pokemon and shoving them backward. Hoopa then shoots two flames that damage and decrease movement speed of all enemies it hits. Phantom Force can be used a second time within a set timeframe after the first time, and using it a second time will warp Hoopa back to where it first used it. If used a second time, Hoopa can return to the initial location where it warped. 5.5-second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 Hoopa becomes invincible for a short time. Shadow Ball - Hoopa shoots a blob-like projectile directly in front of itself, dealing damage and decreasing both movement speed and Special Defense. If Hoopa lands a basic attack after a successful Shadow Ball, damage is increased and will stun the enemy. 4.5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the blob will explode, and any Pokémon hit by the explosion is affected as if they were hit by the blob itself. Passive Skill: Magician Hoopa creates a portal under a Berry or Aeos Energy item, which warps it directly in front of Hoopa. Unite Move: Rings Unbound - Hoopa transforms into Hoopa Unbound for a short time, which increases its HP and creates a portal that allies can warp to instantly. Hoopa Unbound's moveset changes to the following: Hyperspace Fury - Hoopa Unbound attacks multiple times facing a designated location, dealing damage and stunning all enemies affected. Psybeam - Hoopa Unbound fires a ray of psychic energy in a horizontal sweep motion, damaging every enemy it hits. Hoopa Unbound is immune to hindrances during this attack.



Pokemon Unite Hoopa Best Builds: Hyperspace Force

Move 1 Upgrade: Hyperspace Hole Move 2 Upgrade: Phantom Force Battle Item: Slow Smoke Held Items Assault Vest Buddy Barrier Focus Band



This Hoopa build has two focuses: being as durable as possible, and messing with the opposing team as much as possible. The held items take care of building Hoopa's defensive stats as needed, while the Slow Smoke item can hamper the opposing team enough for you and your allies to make a quick escape.

The real treat here, though, is using Phantom Force to steal high-value wild Pokemon from an opponent who does all the work. Imagine being the player who watches an enemy whittle Zapdos down to nothing, then springs into action with Hoopa and steals the kill for their team. Coupling this with the occasional healing trip thanks to Hyperscape Hole and you'll be jumping all around the map without the opponent having any clue how to contain you.

Pokemon Unite Hoopa Best Builds: Boundless

Move 1 Upgrade: Trick Move 2 Upgrade: Shadow Ball Battle Item: X Attack Held Items Buddy Barrier Energy Amplifier Muscle Band



This build takes a bit of patience, as it's built to maximize a Pokemon's Unite move. Once it's available, however, Hoopa Unbound will be unleashed and rain all kinds of pain on the enemy team.

While you're waiting for level 9 and the Unite ability to activate, make sure Trick is active and pepper in Shadow Ball attacks. The blobby projectiles will spawn both from you and from the ally you're bonded with, creating a tough-to-navigate two-pronged attack. Then, while the enemy's focus is elsewhere, slam that Unite move and watch Hoopa go to work.