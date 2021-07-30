Pokemon Unite Defender Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All Defender Type Pokemon

While the flashier moments in Pokemon Unite focus on other classes, the Defenders are an important part of a team's makeup. Having a lot of attack-minded Pokemon is fine, but if no one is bringing up the rear to make sure your team's goals are being protected, the opponents will score at will and all of that attack power will go to waste. Each of these Defenders can fill that role, so check them out and see which one is best for you.

Crustle

Crustle may be a Defender, but it's the most offensive-minded of the three. It has plenty of tools to help support the team in defense, creating barricades with Rock Tomb and throwing Stealth Rock into a group of opponents to slowly inflict damage. However, should Crustle be defending a goal against one or two opponents, Shell Smash converts some of its high Defense into attack power, turning it into a wrecking ball. Some well-placed X-Scissor attacks while Shell Smash is active can decimate a lot of the other Pokemon on the field, so use that combo liberally when the time comes. Crustle is a sneakily attack-savvy Defender that can turn a battle around with one smash of its shell.

Role: Defender

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Novice

Stats

Offense - 3

- 3 Endurance - 8

- 8 Mobility - 3

- 3 Scoring - 4

- 4 Support - 6

Evolution levels: Dwebble Start | Crustle at Lvl. 4

Special Moves

Rock Slide - Drops rocks on a targeted area, dealing area-of-effect damage to opponents and stunning them. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Rock Tomb - Opens the ground and creates a barricade of rock. Second use destroys the barricade. 5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the opponent's movement speed is decreased on hit. Shell Smash - Crustle smashes its own shell, temporarily converting some Defense and Special Defense for Attack and Special Attack and increasing speed. 7 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the amount of Defense and Special Defense converted increases.

- Drops rocks on a targeted area, dealing area-of-effect damage to opponents and stunning them. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Fury Cutter - A quick slash with its claws. Consecutive hits on the same Pokemon with this move increases the damage dealt. Cooldown is 3.5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 8 to one of the following: Stealth Rock - A group of small rocks is thrown. After contact is made with an opponent or the maximum distance is traveled, covers an area with rocks that deals slowly increasing area-of-effect damage over time. 8 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move's duration is increased and any damaged opponent's movement speed is decreased. X-Scissor - Dashes forward with a crossed claw attack, damaging and knocking back opponents. The damaged opponent is stunned if it hits an obstacle while being knocked back. 8 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move's cooldown is reduced.

- A quick slash with its claws. Consecutive hits on the same Pokemon with this move increases the damage dealt. Cooldown is 3.5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 8 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Sturdy - Defense and Special Defense increase as HP decreases.

- Defense and Special Defense increase as HP decreases. Unite Move: Rubble Rouser - An explosion of rocks creates a shield around it, dealing damage to nearby opponents over time. More explosions appear if Crustle takes damage while the move is active

Slowbro

As its name indicates, choosing Slowbro means you're not going to be zooming around the arena at lightning speeds. Slowbro is much more at home defending the bottom lane and scoring quick goals whenever the opportunity appears. It does have some offensive prowess, using the area-of-effect attack Scald to chip away at multiple enemies or crashing into a group with Surf. Also, its ability to keep its HP high with Slack Off or Amnesia, coupled with its passive skill Oblivious, means you don't have to worry too much if you're left with little health after a fight. Also, reeling in a weakened opponent with Telekinesis and having a teammate nearby ready to finish it off is very satisfying. Slowbro may not travel too far in front of it, but it will make sure no Pokemon gets behind it.

Role: Defender

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Intermediate

Stats

Offense - 3

- 3 Endurance - 8

- 8 Mobility - 3

- 3 Scoring - 3

- 3 Support - 8

Evolution levels: Slowpoke Start | Slowbro at Lvl. 4

Special Moves

Water Gun - Water is shot straight ahead, damaging and lowering the movement speed of opponents. The move can be charged, and the longer the charge the further it travels, inflicting more damage and slowing opponents down more. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Scald - Creates a puddle of scalding water, doing area-of-effect damage to any opponents in the puddle. Damaged opponents' speed and attack power are lowered, indicated by steam rising from them. 5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the puddle covers more ground. Surf - Sends three waves of water toward opponents, each one dealing damage. Slowbro rides the first wave, pushing it forward. 9 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the two waves behind Slowbro are larger and knock opponents up into the air.

- Water is shot straight ahead, damaging and lowering the movement speed of opponents. The move can be charged, and the longer the charge the further it travels, inflicting more damage and slowing opponents down more. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 4 to one of the following: Slack Off - Lies down to rest, recovering HP. The longer Slowbro lays down, the more HP is recovered. Cooldown is 11 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Amnesia - Restores health, increases defense and damage for next Scald/Surf use, and makes Slowbro immune to status effects. 12 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 it also increases Slowbro's special attack. Telekinesis - A two-step move: first it raises one opponent into the air, then on the second button press Slowbro brings the opponent to its position. 12 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move's speed and range increase.

- Lies down to rest, recovering HP. The longer Slowbro lays down, the more HP is recovered. Cooldown is 11 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Oblivious - Damage received is gradual instead of instant, making it "cancellable" by recovering HP with successful attacks. Attacks that recover gradual damage also weaken the opponent's special defense.

- Damage received is gradual instead of instant, making it "cancellable" by recovering HP with successful attacks. Attacks that recover gradual damage also weaken the opponent's special defense. Unite Move: Slowbeam - Shoots a beam at one opponent, locking it in place and connecting with multiple hits. Slowbro gains a shield and is unstoppable while the move is active.

Snorlax

Snorlax is the Pokemon for defensive-minded players. Heavy Slam breaks up enemy skirmishes and Block gives teammates a breather when needed, although it can also be used offensively to prevent enemy players' retreat. Placing Snorlax in front of a goal and playing defense is the best way to be successful with the giant Pokemon, but it can't be left alone for too long. Despite its maximum endurance, Snorlax can get overwhelmed just like every other Pokemon in Unite, and he'll end up sleeping off the damage he receives while waiting to respawn.

Role: Defender

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Novice

Stats

Offense - 3

- 3 Endurance - 10

- 10 Mobility - 4

- 4 Scoring - 3

- 3 Support - 5

Evolution levels: None

Special Moves