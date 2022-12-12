Pokemon Unite - Clefable Guide

Pokemon Unite’s newest character is the Fairy Pokémon Clefable. This guide will allow you to turn this Generation 1 Fairy Pokémon into an exceptional team member. Clefable is classified as a Supporter Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, so your priorities will be to heal allies, disrupt enemy Pokémon, and help allies secure objectives. Here's everything you need to know about Clefable, including how to unlock them, how to best utilize them, and more.

How to unlock Clefable in Pokemon Unite

Clefable can be purchased with 575 Aeos Gems or 12,000 Aeos Coins from the in-game shop. Clefable is currently one of the best Pokémon to have on a team. Being able to heal multiple allies at once in large amounts with Moonlight allows Clefable to be a more potent healer than Blissey, Eldegoss, and Mr. Mime with their limited healing capabilities. Clefable is not the type of Pokémon to carry a match but creates the potential for allies to carry the match with its superb assistance.

Best Clefable moveset

Clefable is an outstanding option to start learning the Supporter role if you have yet to play other Pokémon in this role.

Glancing at Clefable’s stats, they are an incredible Supporter due to having extremely high supportive capabilities while also slightly leaning towards endurance. When using Clefable, you will mainly be healing allies, and keeping them alive. Staying alive is of utmost preference so as to not fall behind in experience or miss out on evolving early.

As Clefable, you will need to stay close to a ranged Attacker with limited movement options such as Decidueye, next to an All-Rounder like Tsareena to provide constant healing while Tsareena dives in or out of fights, or a Defender like Mamoswine to follow up on disruptive moves such as Icicle Crash.

Running in with a ranged Attacker will have you lowering the opponent’s HP, or even knocking out the enemy Pokémon. An All-Arounder will need to constantly be inflicting damage up close, so being able to heal both you and your team will allow these long fights to end up victorious. Keeping your Defenders alive will have them soaking extra damage away from your more fragile teammates.

You will want to be with your allies at all times to secure objectives and provide team healing. In comparison to a Supporter like Mr. Mime, Clefable will not be knocking out enemy Pokémon by itself. You will need to create opportunities with your allies for them to knock out enemy Pokémon by assisting them.

Clefable will need to be aware from the start of the match until its base HP is increased through leveling up, and until it learns all of its moves. Clefable’s boosted attack will inflict increased damage, and is available at a rate of every three basic attacks. Clefable’s Ability--Magic Guard--activates when Clefable heals an ally Pokémon. Magic Guard rewards a shield to Clefable, and the shield power is comparable to the amount of HP allotted.

At the start of the match, you will need to choose either Heal Pulse or Disarming Voice.

We recommend choosing Disarming Voice, so you can quickly defeat the Bunnelby when traversing the bottom or top paths at the start of the match.

Clefable scoring a goal

At Level 4, you will have the choice between Moonlight or Draining Kiss.

We recommend choosing Moonlight, because this move heals all allies, and yourself in the immediate vicinity. When using Moonlight, it will also increase the user’s movement speed, so when you respawn, you can use this move to head towards your destinations faster or even escape with allies after securing an objective like Regieleki.

When upgraded, Moonlight’s area will widen and increase the duration of its effects. Moonlight has the best overall healing in the game, and you can reach above 100,000 healing each match when playing Clefable effectively.

At Level 4, Clefable can choose either Moonlight or Draining Kiss.

Reaching Level 6, you will then have the option between Gravity and Follow Me.

We recommend choosing Gravity because Clefable lays down an area that slows enemy movement speed. This area both changes and increases the damage of Clefable’s basic attack. More importantly, this area of effect will completely negate and prevent enemy Pokémon moves that require movement to be used. This completely shuts down Pokémon such as Talonflame, Absol, Scizor, and Buzzwole which are known to have movement-based movesets. This area of effect even makes it so your opponent cannot use the Eject Button either.

When upgraded, Gravity’s area of effect is larger and increases the duration of these effects. Gravity can shut down an entire team with its movement and move negation. Pokémon that rely on moves to dash or escape will be abrupted. It's an extremely powerful support move, and combining it with Moonlight will allow your team to stay alive to use Gravity’s negative effects to win team fights.

Lastly, Clefable will learn its Unite Move at Level 8--Wonder Wish.

Clefable will heal themself and teammates in the immediate vicinity. Then Clefable is granted one additional random move that can be used in the next 10 seconds. A few of these moves will be used immediately.

These seven moves are:

Splash, which has Clefable hop around like a Magikarp and refunds 90% of your Unite move.

Block, which creates a movable shield similar to Snorlax’s Block to push away enemies that will occasionally stun.

Fly, which allows Clefable to soar in the air like Talonflame and then pounce on a designated location.

Hydro Pump, which shoots out a powerful stream of water to push enemies away like Blastoise.

Close Combat, which has Clefable do a flurry of punches that heal like Lucario.

Hyper Beam, which shoots a beam similar to Dragonite that hits all enemies in a line.

Explosion, which will inflict massive damage in the area, inflict self-damage to Clefable like an Electrode. This has the potential to self-knockout.

Wonder Wish adds extra healing dependent on the remaining HP of Pokémon in the vicinity. Using it when Pokémon are low health will increase its restorative efforts.

Clefable using Moonlight to heal allies.

When using the additional move, try to use each to their full potential. Use Block to push enemies away from securing objectives. Use offensive moves such as Close Combat, Hyper Beam, Hydro Pump, and Fly to hit as many enemy Pokémon as you can.

Clefable's Evolution Line

Clefable is placed at the end of a two-staged evolution line--meaning in Pokémon Unite, they start the match as Clefairy.

Clefairy will evolve into Clefable at Level 4.

Outside of its major stat increases upon evolution, at Level 5 and Level 9, Clefable will receive a 5% cooldown reduction respectively. Leveling up to Level 9 will total Clefable’s cooldown reduction on its moves to 10%, so it can use Moonlight alongside Gravity often to assist allies.

Clefable's Evolution Line.

Best held items

When deciding on Held Items in Pokémon Unite, you need to consider the items that will increase the Pokémon’s strengths to then mask its weaknesses. Clefable is a Supporter and a super squishy one at that. The best-held items for Clefable are Focus Band, Exp. Share, and Wise Glasses.

Focus Band awards Clefable additional defense, special defense, and allows them to heal themself after their HP diminishes. Focus Band helps circumvent Clefable’s low base HP and grants them more survivability.

Exp. Share will increase the experience allies in the vicinity receive upon defeating Wild Pokémon. This will also allow Clefable to receive additional experience per second if they have the fewest experience points on the team. Outside of these buffs, Exp. Share also increases movement speed, and adds additional HP. This will benefit Clefable to run towards allies quicker to heal them and get them out of trouble.

Wise Glasses increase special attack. The way healing works in Pokémon Unite is dependent on a Pokémon’s special attack stat. Wise Glasses will boost the restoration effects of Moonlight, so you can heal incredibly throughout the entire match.

The Best Held Items for Clefable and the stats they increase.

Best Battle Item

It is best to choose X Speed for Clefable’s Battle Item. X Speed will allow Clefable to reach objectives and allies faster. Speeding towards an ally to provide healing can very much save their life. As a Supporter, if you can save any teammate from being knocked out or even turn the tide of an ongoing fight, it will be imperative to winning the match.

X Speed prevents Clefable from hindrance, so they can escape foes easier, as well. Best of luck out there with Clefable!

For more on Pokemon Unite, please check out our Boost Emblems guide, and our Pika Party guide.