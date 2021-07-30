Pokemon Unite All-Rounder Guide: Move Lists, Stats, And Strategies For All All-Rounder Type Pokemon

Pokemon Unite brings with it a brand-new way to play Pokemon, eschewing the normal catch-em-all RPG tropes for an action-focused MOBA experience. As such, the way Pokemon are categorized and implemented in the game is very different from what a seasoned Pokemon trainer might be familiar with. Take the All-Rounder type, a group of Pokemon who don't excel at offense or defense, but perform well enough in both to be used in either situation. The All-Rounder is a good choice for players dipping their toes into the MOBA ocean for the first time, and here we look at all four All-Rounders in the game so far.

Charizard

Charizard is the definition of a well-rounded Pokemon, holding its own on offense, defense, and in scoring. However, being an All-Rounder means the fiery Pokemon can only fly so high before getting burned, making him a liability in the later stages of a match. Our strategic recommendation would be to stay on the offensive early, gaining experience and upgrading to a Flamethrower/Fire Blast set before falling back and defending for the rest of the match. Fire Blast will keep opponents at bay thanks to its large area-of-effect, while Flamethrower can target approaching opponents trying to avoid Fire Blast. If you do prefer being on offense, however, Flare Blitz is a great special attack in one-on-one scenarios.

Role: All-Rounder

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Novice

Stats

Offense - 7

- 7 Endurance - 6

- 6 Mobility - 5

- 5 Scoring - 6

- 6 Support - 1

Evolution levels: Charmander Start | Charmeleon at Lvl. 5 | Charizard at Lvl. 9

Special Moves

Flame Burst - Fire attack that leaves the opponent burned for a short time. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Flamethrower - Fiery breath that damages and burns any Pokemon in its path. 6 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 the move's damage and burn damage is boosted. Fire Punch - A blazing punch that does additional damage to enemies already burned. 6 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 Charizard's basic attack reduces Fire Punch's cooldown when it connects.

- Fire attack that leaves the opponent burned for a short time. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Fire Spin - Circle of fire traps Pokemon inside, damaging and slowing them down. Cooldown is 10 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Fire Blast - Blast of fire that deals initial damage, then leaves a circle of fire that damages Pokemon inside it over time and slows them down. 10 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the damage dealt is increased. Flare Blitz - Charizard charges forward encased in fire, gaining a shield and throwing opponents on contact. 10 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move also slows down Pokemon it damages.

- Circle of fire traps Pokemon inside, damaging and slowing them down. Cooldown is 10 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Blaze - Critical Hit damage is increased when Charizard is at half health

- Critical Hit damage is increased when Charizard is at half health Unite Move: Seismic Slam - Charizard flies into the air, aims at a target, picks it up, and slams it into the ground.

Garchomp

Garchomp may be an All-Rounder, but its moveset and skills make it one of the most efficient attackers in the game. Its area-of-effect attacks can cause damage to multiple opponents at once, even more so when the Dig/Earthquake combo is activated. Its high endurance allows it to absorb a good amount of damage, while its decent mobility should help it escape in most situations. Dragon Rush is a good way to exploit its passive skill Rough Skin, as while charging forward might leave Garchomp to counterattacks, the passive ability means all of those counters will damage the opponent too. Evolving all the way to Garchomp at Lvl. 10 will take time, so you may spend a decent part of each match on the defensive, but once the big dragon makes its entrance, charge forward and don't look back.

Role: All-Rounder

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Intermediate

Stats

Offense - 7

- 7 Endurance - 7

- 7 Mobility - 5

- 5 Scoring - 5

- 5 Support - 1

Evolution levels: Gible Start | Gabite at Lvl. 6 | Garchomp at Lvl. 10

Special Moves

Sand Attack - A sand-throwing attack that slows opponents' movement and basic attack speed. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Dragon Rush - Charges in a specific direction, knocking back Pokemon it contacts. At Lvl. 11 opponents' movement speed is reduced if they are knocked back the max distance by this attack. Dig - Digs underground then pops up for area-of-effect damage upon contact with an opponent. Can be paired with Earthquake for a larger area-of-effect. At Lvl. 13 Garchomp's speed is increased while underground.

- A sand-throwing attack that slows opponents' movement and basic attack speed. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 6 to one of the following: Bulldoze - Stomps the ground for an area-of-effect attack. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 8 to one of the following: Earthquake - Shakes the ground with a huge jump for area-of-effect damage. 7 second cooldown. At Lvl. 14 all opponents hit by the move have movement speed reduced. Dragon Claw - A two-part attack, the first part damages opponents while knocking them back, while part two deals increased damage and increases Garchomp's basic attack speed. 5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 attack damage is increased.

- Stomps the ground for an area-of-effect attack. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 8 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Rough Skin - A small percentage of melee damage done to Garchomp is inflicted on the attacker as well.

- A small percentage of melee damage done to Garchomp is inflicted on the attacker as well. Unite Move: Livid Outrage - A powerful multi-hit attack while charging forward, but leaves Garchomp stunned for a short time after use. The final hit also throws opponents into the air.

Lucario

Lucario is a Pokemon that should not be attempted until you're completely familiar with how Pokemon Unite works. Its moveset deals with extra setup and preparation, particularly with a move like Bone Rush that can be used to sneak up on unsuspecting opponents, so a full understanding of the arena and the flow of battle is recommended. That diligence will be rewarded though, as Lucario boasts some of the most potent attacks in the entire game. A well-placed Power-Up Punch/Bone Rush combo late in the game could turn the tide in your favor, particularly if used right after an Aura Cannon while Power-Up Punch is enhanced. On offense or defense, Lucario can save the game for you.

Role: All-Rounder

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Expert

Stats

Offense - 6

- 6 Endurance - 5

- 5 Mobility - 7

- 7 Scoring - 6

- 6 Support - 1

Evolution levels: None

Special Moves

Quick Attack - Lunges forward at great speed for an attack. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Extreme Speed - Dash attack that restores HP and resets cooldown if used directly next to an opponent. 9 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 Lucario's Attack is increased for a short time after use. Power-Up Punch - A charged punch that damages and knocks back opponents. Also changes the next basic attack to its boosted version. 7 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 Lucario is not affected by hindrances while charging.

- Lunges forward at great speed for an attack. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Meteor Smash - Dashes forward with a punch, damaging opponents and pushing them back. Cooldown is 7 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Bone Rush - Multi-hit attack which leaves opponents stunned. Final attack sends bone flying into the air, on next use Lucario rushes to where bone landed before attacking. 10 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 all cooldowns are reset when Lucario rushes to bone. Close Combat - Multi-hit combo that damages opponents and knocks them back. 9 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 Lucario gains a shield after use and is immune to hindrances during use.

- Dashes forward with a punch, damaging opponents and pushing them back. Cooldown is 7 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Passive Skill: Steadfast - When Lucario's HP is low, its movement speed increases and a shield is gained.

- When Lucario's HP is low, its movement speed increases and a shield is gained. Unite Move: Aura Cannon - Lucario fires an energy blast for massive area-of-effect damage. If the player chose Power-Up Punch, the next use has increased damage.

Machamp

Machamp is a damage machine, able to wreck through any amount of opponents and wild Pokemon that stand in his way. Its moveset allows him to buff basic attacks for big damage, while also increasing critical hit rate for some monumental damage. By pairing Dynamic Punch with Close Combat, every time you use a special move you become immune to hindrances like stun or knockback, meaning basic attacks will go unpunished for a few seconds. Its passive skill, Guts, powers Machamp up when afflicted by a status effect, so approaching it isn't safe even when it's burnt or poisoned. Machamp is an absolute powerhouse, so those who like dealing a lot of damage will have a lot of fun.

Role: All-Rounder

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Intermediate

Stats

Offense - 8

- 8 Endurance - 5

- 5 Mobility - 5

- 5 Scoring - 5

- 5 Support - 1

Evolution levels: Machop Start | Machoke at Lvl. 5 | Machamp at Lvl. 9

Special Moves