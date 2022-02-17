Pokemon Unite Aegislash Guide: Stats, Moveset, and Best Builds For The Sentient Sword And Shield

Aegislash is unlike any Pokemon that's come before it in . The all-rounder can be built as an offensive machine or a tank of sorts depending on the moveset you choose, and that versatility allows you to plan for multiple situations. It's an adept jungler, being able to subdue wild Pokemon fairly quickly and then score goals to put your team ahead.

One quick note: In the guide below you'll see mention of a "boost count" and how certain parameters will increase it. This is in reference to Aegislash's core mechanic, which stores boosts for its normal attack via successful blade and shield maneuvers rather than the standard "every third normal attack is boosted" scenario. As you'll see, this moveset can allow you to store boosted normals early and often, so make sure what moves can provide boosts and when.

Pokemon Unite Aegislash stats and moveset

Here's what we're working with when Aegislash slices into the arena:

Role: All-Rounder

Style: Melee

Difficulty: Expert

Stats:

Offense - 7

- 7 Endurance - 4

- 4 Mobility - 8

- 8 Scoring - 5

- 5 Support - 1

Evolution levels: Honedge Start | Doublade at Lvl. 5 | Aegislash at Lvl. 7

Special Moves

Shadow Sneak - Shoots a shadow in a designated direction, damaging a Pokemon in its path. After an enemy is damaged, Aegislash warps to that Pokemon, dealing more damage in an area of effect. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Sacred Sword - Aegislash slams its sword into the ground, creating a triangular area that deals damage to all Pokemon inside and increases boost count. Aegislash also slashes directly ahead for more damage. 6 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 Aegislash's Attack is increased for a short time if the attack was successful. Shadow Claw - Aegislash swings its sword three times, dealing damage with each hit and throwing enemies into the air on the third hit. If at least one hit lands, the boost count is increased. 5.5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 11 Aegislash's critical hit rate is increased for a short time on successful final hit.

- Shoots a shadow in a designated direction, damaging a Pokemon in its path. After an enemy is damaged, Aegislash warps to that Pokemon, dealing more damage in an area of effect. Cooldown is 5 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 5 to one of the following: Iron Defense - Generates a shield that protects Aegislash from one attack. The boost count is raised by one when that attack is prevented. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Wide Guard - A massive shield protects Aegislash from damage, pushing enemy Pokemon away when it appears. The boost count increases once when the shield is activated and once for every enemy Pokemon that attacks it. If the shield is depleted by enemy damage, it pushes enemy Pokemon away on the final hit and increases the boost count again. 7.5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 the move's cooldown is reduced. Iron Head - Aegislash charges forward, dealing damage and generating a shield that cancels damage from one attack. The boost count is increased after the attack and when the shield blocks an attack. 6.5 second cooldown. At Lvl. 13 Aegislash's Attack is increased when an opponent's move is blocked by the generated shield.

- Generates a shield that protects Aegislash from one attack. The boost count is raised by one when that attack is prevented. Cooldown is 6 seconds. Upgrades at Lvl. 7 to one of the following: Passive Skill: No Guard/Stance Change No Guard (Honedge/Doublade) - Damage dealt and received is increased. Stance Change (Aegislash) - Aegislash switches between Blade Form and Shield Form as attacks are used. Blade Form occurs when Aegislash attacks with its blade. Movement speed, attack speed, and attack power are increased. Shield Form occurs when Aegislash attacks with its shield. Defense and special defense are increased. Whenever Aegislash changes forms, its movement speed and attack speed are increased.

Unite Move: Coup de Grace - Aegislash slashes in a single direction, splitting the ground and dealing damage to all Pokemon in range. Damage scales depending on how much damage the enemy has already sustained; the more HP the enemy lost, the more damage this move does. If this move knocks out an opponent, the boost count increases.

Pokemon Unite Aegislash best builds: On Guard

Move 1 Upgrade: Sacred Sword Move 2 Upgrade: Wide Guard Battle Item: Slow Smoke Held Items Buddy Barrier Focus Band Muscle Band



This is for the tank players out there that want to try something different while still being bulky. Both moves will give ample crowd control options, while Wide Guard adds the bonus of a shield and Sacred Sword allowing future attacks to bypass some of the opponent's defenses.

The added defense of the Focus Band, coupled with the free shield earned with an ultimate thanks to Buddy Barrier, means Aegislash will be well protected in long fights in the late game. Strike in the jungles early, and once you have these moves ready go in for the kill.

Pokemon Unite Aegislash best builds: En Garde!

Move 1 Upgrade: Sacred Sword Move 2 Upgrade: Iron Head Battle Item: Eject Button Held Items Buddy Barrier Muscle Band Razor Claw



This Aegislash build is going to hurt some fools. With the dual abilities of Sacred Sword and Iron Head, Aegislash can wreak havoc on an opposing team. Then, once the ultimate Coup de Grace is ready, one final blow can capitalize on all those weakened enemies thanks to the "the more damage an enemy has received, the more damage this move does" perk on the Unite Move.

If you want this build to be all attack, all the time, you can switch out the Eject Button battle item for an X Attack and increase Aegislash's power even further. However, we would recommend leaving the Buddy Barrier regardless for an extra shield after activating Coup de Grace. The move is a big part of your arsenal in this build, so gaining a shield after using it only makes it better.