Pokemon Ultra Sun And Ultra Moon Review Roundup

The latest pair of Pokemon games, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, arrive for 3DS this week, marking the series' final installments on the dual-screen handheld. Not quite sequels nor remakes, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon are more accurately described as the definitive versions of last year's games, Sun and Moon, changing some of their story elements and introducing new features, Pokemon, and characters to make the experience a bit different from their predecessors.

Ahead of their release, reviews for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon have begun appearing online, and critics agree that fans of the original games will enjoy this return trip to the Alola region. We've rounded up a sample of reviews and their scores below. For a wider look at what critics think of Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic. We've also put together a guide of the differences between Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to help you decide which version is right for you.

Games: Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon Developer: Game Freak

Game Freak Platform: 3DS

3DS Release date: November 17

November 17 Price: $40 / £40

GameSpot -- 8/10

"Though they aren't very different from their predecessors, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon make enough changes to stand apart as the definitive version of the seventh generation games. An overly complicated story is offset by charming details that bring even more life to the most vibrant Pokemon region to date, and small fixes iron out the shakier parts of the original journey. If you make it through Alola a second (or even first) time, you'll be rewarded with a fun-filled and uplifting Pokemon adventure with its own share of spoilery surprises in store." -- Kallie Plagge [Full review]

IGN -- 9/10

"I was fine with the lack of of mid-gen Pokemon expansions over the past few years, but I'm glad Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon exist as Pokemon's swan song on the Nintendo 3DS. These upgraded versions not only have everything I enjoyed about Sun and Moon, but augments them in important ways by making small but meaningful changes to the story, expanding the selection of available Pokemon, and even making some small tweaks to the world. Unless you played through both Sun and Moon extensively and have already collected every Legendary Pokemon, it's easy to recommend to any Pokemon fan." -- Casey Defreitas [Full review]

EGM -- 8/10

"Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon serve as the definitive editions of Pokemon Sun and Moon, and that means that if you have strong opinions already about the original games, there's not much in the new ones that will likely sway your mind either way. Systems are a little more convenient, cutscenes a little more polished. A new selection of available Pokemon can make completing your Pokedex that much easier, while a few fun new minigames, plot changes, and the occasional new area to explore leave fun surprises in store for those who have memorized every inch of Alola. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon don't do much to push the series as a whole forward--but given the giant leaps that the original Sun and Moon already took, maybe they don't need to." -- Emma Schaefer [Full review]

Destructoid -- 9/10

"I already got my fill of Pokemon Sun and Moon, as you can clearly see from my completed 'dex, but that didn't stop me from reliving it all over again with Ultra. Just keep in mind that if you're hoping that the entire 'leveling process' is going to be different this time, and that you'll be entering a completely brave, new world--you're going to be disappointed." -- Chris Carter [Full review]