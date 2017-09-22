Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon's Latest Trailer Shows Off New Surfing Game And Photo Mode

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the next pair of Pokemon games on the way to 3DS. The video showcases a few of the new features players will find in the upcoming titles, including an expanded photo mode and the ability to surf between islands.

In Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, players will have access to an all-new Ride Pokemon ability, Mantine Surf. You can ride atop the manta Pokemon and manually surf between the different islands of the Alola region. While surfing, you'll also be able to perform a variety of tricks and earn a high score. You can see some screenshots of Mantine Surf below.

Additionally, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon introduce a mode called Alola Photo Club. With this feature, players can take photos with their Pokemon and decorate them with a number of different frames and stickers. You can then share the photos you take with other players.

The trailer also confirmed that island Trials are returning in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, but this time, some play out differently than they did in the original Sun and Moon versions. The games will also feature at least one new Trial, which is presided over by Poni Island's captain, Mina. Additionally, players will be able to encounter more than 400 Pokemon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, some of which can only be found in a certain version; Houndoom, for instance, is only available in Ultra Sun, while Manectric is exclusive to Ultra Moon.

That isn't the extent of the new content players will find in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon; the games will include a handful of new Pokemon as well. In addition to the previously announced Dusk Form Lycanroc, Nintendo revealed new forms of the Legendary Pokemon Necrozma during its Direct presentation last week. The company also announced two brand-new Ultra Beasts, codenamed UB-Burst and UB-Assembly.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch on November 17. Those who purchase either of the titles by January 10, 2018 will receive a special Rockruff as a free gift, which can only evolve into the new Dusk Form Lycanroc. Nintendo is also releasing a cool-looking Poke Ball-themed New 2DS XL on November 3. The classic Pokemon Gold and Silver versions are also available in 3DS Eshop right now, and players who purchase either of the titles will receive a free code for the Mythical Pokemon Celebi. We've outlined how you can find and redeem the code.