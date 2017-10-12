Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Let You Use Two Z-Moves Per Battle

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The video showcases a pair of powerful new Z-Moves that Necrozma can use in its Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms, as well as a few handy new features that have been added to your Pokedex for this adventure.

When either Solgaleo or Dusk Mane Necrozma hold Solganium Z, they can unleash the new Steel-type Z-Move Searing Sunraze Smash. If Lunala or Dawn Wings Necrozma are equipped with Lunalium Z, they can use the Ghost-type Z-Move Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom. Necrozma itself can also learn a new move called Photo Geyser, a powerful Psychic-type attack exclusive to the Prism Pokemon. You can see screenshots of the new moves below.

On top of the new Z-Moves, developer Game Freak has expanded the role of your Rotom Dex in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. In these titles, players can form a bond with the Rotom Dex "the more you communicate with it." According the games' official website, the Rotom Dex's personality will change depending on how often you interact with it, and forming a strong bond with the Pokedex will unlock its own Z-Power, which will allow you to use a Z-Move a second time during a battle. Previously, you could only unleash one Z-Move per battle, so this new ability has a significant impact on the gameplay.

The Rotom Dex also has a new feature called Roto Loto. As you develop a bond with your Rotom Dex, you'll be able to use the slot machine-style mini-game Roto Loto to get new items, which can have a variety of different uses. Some of these increase the amount of experience or money you earn for a period of time, while another causes Pokemon eggs to hatch faster.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release for 3DS on November 17. The pair are once again set in the Alola region but tell an "alternate" story and feature many new Pokemon, including brand-new Ultra Beasts. Players who pick up a copy before January 10, 2018 will receive a free Rockruff that can evolve into Lycanroc's new Dusk Form. You can find our roundup of all the free items and Pokemon available right now for Sun and Moon here.