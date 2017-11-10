Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Give Mimikyu An Appropriately Creepy New Move

Despite its adorable appearance, Mimikyu is one of the more unsettling Pokemon introduced in Sun and Moon, and the upcoming Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon versions make the Ghost/Fairy-type even creepier by giving it a brand-new Z-Move.

The attack is called Let's Snuggle Forever, and it's a lot more insidious than its name may make it sound. When Mimikyu is equipped with its exclusive Z-Crystal, Mimikium Z, the Pokemon's Play Rough attack turns into Let's Snuggle Forever, a devastating Fairy-type move. You can watch Mimikyu use it on an unsuspecting Tyranitar in the trailer below.

Here's how the official Pokemon website describes the new attack: "When Mimikyu's wishes are in sync with its Trainer's, it comes up behind its target, enveloping it in the cloth that it wears. Then it uses its full power to show its opponent a little 'tough love.'"

Mimikyu isn't the only Pokemon to receive an exclusive new Z-Move in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The games also introduce a powerful new attack for Lycanroc called Splintered Stormshards, while the Dragon/Fighting-type Kommo-o will be able to unleash the new Z-Move Clangorous Soulblaze. The Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala get their own respective Z-Moves as well; Solgaleo and Dusk Mane Necrozma can use Searing Sunraze Smash, while Lunala and Dawn Wings Necrozma are able to unleash Menacing Moonraze Maelstrom.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release for 3DS next week, on November 17. In addition to new Z-Moves, the games introduce several new features and Pokemon, as well as bring back past Legendaries and antagonists. Players who pick up a copy of either title by January 10 will receive a free Rockruff that evolves into Dusk Form Lycanroc. We've put together a guide that breaks down the major differences between Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.