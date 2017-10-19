Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Dev Explains Which Game Is Best For You

Every so often, Pokemon fans everywhere face the struggle to decide which of each pair of games they should buy. Now, Game Freak--developer of the mainline Pokemon series--has explained how to choose between Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon when they launch next month.

"In essence there's no real problem with whichever one you buy, you're going to get a really good experience of Pokemon," began Kazumasa Iwao, director of the upcoming pair of games, speaking in an interview with GameSpot. "But one point users might want to consider is that the Pokedex in Pokemon Ultra Sun is based on the Pokedex in Pokemon Sun and the same for Ultra Moon and Moon. So if something the players are really looking for is Pokedex completion, they might find it better to go for the opposite version this time round in order to help complete their Pokedex. So if they bought Pokemon Sun, they might want to choose Pokemon Ultra Moon this time."

However, it's not quite that simple. Ultra Sun and Moon producer Shigeru Ohmori went on to say there is some advantage to choosing the same version you chose last time round: "Equally if you're looking for a story-based experience then those who played Pokemon Sun may want to go for Ultra Sun as there are some small details that remain consistent throughout the two that might appeal to people looking for a story-based game."

Elsewhere in our interview, Game Freak explained why Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon aren't coming to Nintendo Switch and said how the upcoming games are helping the development of Pokemon for Switch. Look out for more from the interview soon. The games, meanwhile, launch for 3DS on November 17, featuring an "alternate" story and some new Pokemon. If you're still playing the base games, however, you can check out all the free Pokemon and items you can get in Pokemon Sun and Moon right now.