Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Combo Pack Announced, Includes These Bonuses

As it's done in the past, Nintendo will offer a dual pack for the newest 3DS Pokemon games. The Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack, as it's called, comes with both games, 16 art cards, and a download code for 200 Poke Balls.

The Dual Pack launches on November 17, which is the same day that each game debuts individually. The existence of the Dual Pack was first tipped back in July through an Amazon listing, which indicated the package will go for $80; Nintendo confirmed that price today.

Ultra Sun and Moon are alternate versions of 2016's Pokemon Sun and Moon, which GameSpot rated highly. A video released earlier this month showed off some of what's different in the Ultra versions, including a new look for the games' Alola region and avatars, among other things.

Also of note is that everyone who picks up Ultra Sun or Moon before January 10 will receive one such Rockruff as a free DLC gift.

Before Ultra Sun and Moon come out in November, Nintendo will release Pokemon Gold and Silver in the 3DS Eshop on September 22. Players in Europe will be able to pick up boxed release of those games that contain a download code for their respective versions.