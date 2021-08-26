Pokemon TV App Available Now On Nintendo Switch For Free

Nintendo has announced the Pokemon TV App for Nintendo Switch and it's available now for free. The Pokemon TV App features full episodes of the animated show, highlights from competitive matches of both the video games and the Pokemon trading card game, and "junior content" for younger Pokemon fans.

Announced by Nintendo of America on Twitter, the Pokemon TV App features tons of content, including hundreds of episodes of the animated show for free, with content rotating regularly. With no official Netflix app available on the Nintendo Switch, the Pokemon TV App might be the best way to stream the animated show on the console.

Attention all Trainers! #PokemonTV is now available on #NintendoSwitch, featuring full episodes of #PokemonTheSeries, exciting matches from the world of @PlayPokemon, new Junior content for tiny Trainers, and more! https://t.co/LPK7APMqPK pic.twitter.com/5odHmNa2uI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2021

The "junior content" includes videos with sing-alongs and popular nursery rhymes themed around Pokemon. The app also includes highlights from championship competitions for Pokemon and the Pokemon Trading Card game.

In other Pokemon news, the recent Pokemon Presents showed off new footage from the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, along with a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Snap also received a free update, adding three new areas and 20 new Pokemon to photograph.