Pokemon Trading Card Game Scarlet And Violet Expansion With Redesigned Cards Launches March 31

With the latest Pokemon games now available worldwide, The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet, the card game's first expansion featuring the latest generation of Pokemon, which will launch March 31.

The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will introduce multiple new Pokemon from the Paldean region to the game, including the starter Pokemon--Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly--as well as the legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon.

Gallery

The EX mechanic from previous sets will be making its return with the new set, with Koraidon and Miraidon being the first confirmed EX cards. EX Pokemon will have powerful attacks and abilities, but a defeated EX Pokemon will yield two prize cards instead of the usual one.

The Pokemon Company will also be making adjustments to each card's design in this new set, with the most notable being switching from yellow borders on each card to gray in order to match the Japanese versions of the cards. Also, Trainer cards will have their subtypes listed at the top of the card, while Energy cards will have a second symbol added to the bottom of the card for easier tracking mid-match.

The Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion will launch worldwide on March 31. The final Sword and Shield expansion, Crown Zenith, is scheduled to launch January 20 and focus on Sword and Shield legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta.