Pokémon Trading Card Game Live Announced, But Not For Nintendo Switch

the Pokémon Company announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Live for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. This new app is a free-to-play experience in a digital format and players can battle trainers all across the world.

The game will use the official Pokémon Trading Card game rules, and players can pick up wherever they left off on any supported device whether it'd be mobile or desktop. There will be a variety of different gameplay modes, including ranked and casual play, as well as online matchmaking.

Trainers, your next TCG adventure awaits!

We’re excited to announce Pokémon Trading Card Game Live! 🎉

Bring the fun of the #PokemonTCG to your home or on the go with a new, free-to-play app for PC, Mac, and mobile devices!

Upon starting the game, players will receive eight playable decks at no extra cost, as well as a beginner's starter deck. Players can also add new cards to their decks by redeeming codes included in physical booster packs or earning digital booster packs within the game. At launch, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will have the Standard format, but the Expanded format will be coming at a later date. This will allow players to collect cards from the Sword & Shield, Sun & Moon, XY, and Black & White series.

The game has a Battle Pass and completing daily quests will provide players with XP, progression, and other rewards such as in-game cosmetics and booster packs.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will soft launch in Canada on mobile devices later this year, as well as have a global open beta for PC and Mac. Interestingly, there's no mention of any Nintendo Switch release for this game, though not every Pokémon game has made its way to a Nintendo system.