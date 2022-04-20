Pokemon-Themed Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 Looks Like An Amazing Pokedex

A new Pokemon-themed edition of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 might just be the closest you'll ever come to owning a fully-functioning Pokedex… if you live in South Korea that is.

Limited to that part of the world, the Pokemon Edition Galaxy Z Flip 3 is decked out in an "Ash Red" color scheme and comes with a number of extras that will make it sought-after by Pokemon merchandise collectors.

Gotta buy 'em all.

The packaging has a PokeBall theme to it; you can protect the folding phone with a case that features Pikachu graphics, and there's even a Pokedex case to keep it inside of. In addition to that, the package includes a Pikachu tail keychain, a Pokeball Pop Socket, and interchangeable plates that can decorate the phone with Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle plates.

Internally, it's still the same Flip 3 phone that's available in shops. This version--which was designed in collaboration with Nintendo--can be purchased from the South Korean Samsung store if you feel like trying to score one at a regular non-scalper price. In other Pokemon news, this year will see a brand-new release in the mainline series, dubbed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Not too much is known about the upcoming game yet, but Nintendo did reveal the new starter Pokemon that will accompany you on your latest journey and fans can't get enough of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.