Pokemon TCG's Pokemon Go Expansion Out July 1, Multiple Bundles Confirmed

Pokemon fans had better start saving their PokeCoins. The Pokemon Company has released new details on the upcoming Pokemon Go-themed expansion to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and there are a lot of options on the way.

The expansion--originally teased last month via a brief video--will see its first wave launch July 1, with more expansions "coming at a later date." The Pokemon Company has not revealed any specific details or cards from this first set, but the released preview of booster pack packaging gives some hints like Mewtwo, Blissey, Conkeldurr, and more.

One of the Pokemon Go expansion's special collections, themed after Team Mystic (aka the best team).

The full slate of options for the Pokemon Trading Card Game's Pokemon Go expansion is as follows:

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box Plus Exclusive to Pokémon Centers in the US, Canada and the UK

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Elite Trainer Box

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premium Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Collections

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Tin

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Poké Ball Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Mini Tins

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO V Battle Decks, including a bundle version

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Premier Deck Holder Collection

Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Pin Collections

Three of the Special Collections were also revealed, each one containing six booster packs and a promotional Trainer card based on one of the three Pokemon Go team leaders: Blanche for Team Mystic, Candela for Team Valor, and Spark for Team Instinct.

The Pokemon Go expansion for the Pokemon Trading Card Game is not the next expansion however, as the Pokemon Legends: Arceus-themed Astral Radiance set will launch on May 27. Pokemon Go, meanwhile, has just started a new season themed around Alola, the region from Sun and Moon.