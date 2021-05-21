Pokemon Sword And Shield: Shiny Wooloo Appearing In Raids Until May 23

A new Max Raid event is now underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until May 23, Wooloo and its evolved form, Dubwool, are appearing more frequently in Max Raid Battles across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra. On top of that, you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny Wooloo in five-star Raids.

The event runs until 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM UTC on May 23, giving you only a few days to find Shiny Wooloo. Before the event Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do this either by connecting the game online, or by opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

Wooloo and Dubwool

This is the second Shiny Pokemon event to take place so far in May. Earlier this month, Shiny Galarian Meowth was appearing in Max Raid dens as part of a "Meowth Festival," which also featured other regional variants of the cat Pokemon. Before that, Shiny Eiscue was appearing in Raids in honor of World Penguin Day.

In other news, The Pokemon Company recently held a poll on Twitter asking fans to vote for Pokemon Sword and Shield's next freebie, which will be distributed during the Pokemon Players Cup IV finals stream later this summer. The four choices were PP Max, Focus Sash, Lucky Egg, and Gold Bottle Cap. Based on the poll results, the Gold Bottle Cap handily won, securing more than 54% of the vote.

There are more Pokemon games on the horizon for Switch. Later this year, the system is receiving remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, while a brand-new adventure set in ancient Sinnoh called Pokemon Legends: Arceus is slated to release in early 2022. We've heard little about either title since they were revealed during the Pokemon Presents broadcast this past February, but with E3 2021 just around the corner now, that may change soon.