Pokemon Sword And Shield Shiny Vanilluxe Event Now Live

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until August 8, a handful of summer-themed Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across both games, including Shiny Vanilluxe.

Throughout the event, you'll be more likely to encounter Fan Rotom, Seaking, Heracross, Pinsir, and Ninjask in Max Raids across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra. Vanilluxe will also be appearing more frequently, and you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version in five-star Max Raids.

Some of the featured Pokemon in Sword and Shield's latest event

The Max Raid event runs until 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM UTC on Sunday, August 8, giving you only a few days to participate.

Before the event Pokemon can begin appearing in the game, you first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do this either by connecting online via the Y-Comm, or by opening Mystery Gift from the menu screen and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

In other Pokemon news, New Pokemon Snap received its first free update earlier this week. The update introduced three new areas to the game and 20 additional Pokemon to photograph. Pokemon Unite also received a few updates recently, adding a new playable Pokemon, Gardevoir, and making assorted balance changes.

More Pokemon games are on the way to Nintendo Switch over the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release for the system on November 19, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. You can learn more in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl preorder guide and Pokemon Legends: Arceus preorder guide.