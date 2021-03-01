Pokemon Sword And Shield March Max Raid Event Now Live, Features Flying And Fairy Pokemon

A new Max Raid event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This month, certain Flying- and Fairy-type Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across both games, including two hard-to-find Gigantamax forms.

From now until March 31, Corviknight, Cramorant, Braviary, Weezing, Gardevoir, Hatterene, and their pre-evolved forms will be more common in Max Raid dens around the Wild Area, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra. Additionally, you'll have a better chance of finding Gigantamax Corviknight and Gigantamax Hatterene. Gigantamax forms are normally very rare outside of events like this, making this a good opportunity to catch them if you've previously missed them.

To participate in this month's Max Raid event, you'll first need to refresh your Raid dens. You can do this either by connecting your game online or by going into the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News. The event will run until 4:59 PM PT / 7:59 PM ET / 11:59 PM UTC on March 31.

In other Sword and Shield news, The Pokemon Company is giving away a special Pikachu as part of its Pokemon 25th anniversary celebration. For a limited time, all Sword and Shield players can claim a free Pikachu that knows Sing--a move that it can't normally learn in the games. To claim the free Pokemon, head into Mystery Gift and input the code P25MUS1C.

A free Shiny Toxtricity is also available until March 18. To claim this Pokemon, you'll need to head to a participating GameStop (in the US) or EB Games (in Canada) and use the Pokemon Pass mobile app to receive a free download code. Once you have the code, you'll need to input it in Mystery Gift to download the Shiny Toxtricity.

The Pokemon Company recently unveiled two new Pokemon projects for Switch. Later this year, the company is releasing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a surprisingly faithful pair of remakes of the original Gen 4 games. Then, in early 2022, the company is releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world Pokemon game that calls to mind The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.