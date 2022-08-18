Pokemon Sword And Shield Has Free Victini For Everyone Right Now

If you're looking to add a particularly rare Pokemon to your collection, now is a great time to grab the V-for-Victory pocket monster Victini. Available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, all you have to do is enter a code in the game and the little legendary will be all yours.

As spotted by Serebii, the code you'll need to enter is W0RLD22V1CT0RY. In case you missed it from the spelling, you'll need to substitute the letter "o" with "0" and the letter "I" with "1" to get your Victini. Here's a detailed breakdown of what you need to do.

Mystery Gift is easy to find on the menu

Open the Pokemon Sword and Shield menu

Select "Mystery Gift"

Select "Get a Mystery Gift"

Select "Get with a code or password"

Enter the code "W0RLD22V1CT0RY"

Once that's done, you'll have a Victini sent straight to an open spot in your Pokemon box. You'll have until August 21 to redeem the code, and the Victini you earn comes with a solid moveset and the Brave nature trait. Even if you already have a Victini, grabbing a spare is worthwhile as cute critter is very rarely distributed. As a hybrid Fire and Psychic-type, Victini also has access to some powerful moves that make it terrific for dealing with Ghost, Steel, Fighting, and Grass-type Pokemon.

As the Pokemon World Championships continue through the rest of the week, fans can also tune in for news on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during Sunday's closing ceremony. The Pokemon Company revealed the Terastallize gameplay mechanic recently--which transforms a Pokemon into a crystal version of itself with boosted stats--and the adorable pure-bread pocket monster Fidough. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.