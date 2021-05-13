Pokemon Sword And Shield 1.3.2 Patch Out Now, Fixes A Few Bugs

Pokemon Sword and Shield have received a new update. This patch brings the Switch games up to version 1.3.2, but it's fairly minor as far as updates go, primarily resolving a handful of bugs and other issues.

According to the patch notes on Nintendo's support website, the new patch fixes an issue that caused some Pokemon icons to display incorrectly during online and local battles. Beyond that, the update also resolves a handful of unspecified issues "to improve gameplay experience." You can read the full patch notes below.

While Pokemon Sword and Shield seldom receive patches, developer Game Freak still regularly holds in-game events in the titles. Most recently, the games hosted a "Meowth Festival" earlier this month that made all three regional variants of Meowth (as well as Gigantamax Meowth) more common in Max Raid Battles.

This year marks Pokemon's 25th anniversary, and The Pokemon Company has a number of events and releases planned to commemorate the occasion. Earlier this year, the company hosted a virtual Post Malone concert, and Katy Perry is releasing a new song to celebrate the anniversary later today, May 13.

A few new Pokemon games are also on the horizon for Switch. Later this year, The Pokemon Company is releasing remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl for the hybrid console, while a new title called Pokemon Legends: Arceus is slated the launch in early 2022. The latter is set in ancient Sinnoh and chronicles the creation of the region's first Pokedex.

Pokemon Sword And Shield Ver. 1.3.2 Patch Notes