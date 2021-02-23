Pokemon Switch Games And Merch On Sale For 25th Anniversary

The Legend of Zelda isn't the only major Nintendo franchise celebrating an anniversary this year: Pokemon's 25th anniversary is this Saturday, February 27, marking 25 years since the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. However, the celebrations have begun early with all sorts of freebies, new product announcements, and more. If you're looking to pick up a new Pokemon game or snag some collectibles, now's a great time to do so as well, as many retailers are offering deals on Pokemon Switch games and merch right now.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best Pokemon deals floating around this week ahead of the official 25th-anniversary celebration. GameStop is worth checking out this week in particular, as it's running a big sale on Pokemon apparel, Funko Pops, and other collectibles--though many things are already starting to sell out.

Plus, be sure to catch up on all the latest Pokemon anniversary news, including this Saturday's virtual Post Malone concert, the free special Pikachu available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the McDonald's new Pokemon Happy Meals, and the Levi's x Pokemon apparel line.