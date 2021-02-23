The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Pokemon Switch Games And Merch On Sale For 25th Anniversary
Ahead of this Saturday's Pokemon anniversary celebrations, Pokemon games and collectibles are seeing nice discounts.
The Legend of Zelda isn't the only major Nintendo franchise celebrating an anniversary this year: Pokemon's 25th anniversary is this Saturday, February 27, marking 25 years since the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan. However, the celebrations have begun early with all sorts of freebies, new product announcements, and more. If you're looking to pick up a new Pokemon game or snag some collectibles, now's a great time to do so as well, as many retailers are offering deals on Pokemon Switch games and merch right now.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best Pokemon deals floating around this week ahead of the official 25th-anniversary celebration. GameStop is worth checking out this week in particular, as it's running a big sale on Pokemon apparel, Funko Pops, and other collectibles--though many things are already starting to sell out.
Plus, be sure to catch up on all the latest Pokemon anniversary news, including this Saturday's virtual Post Malone concert, the free special Pikachu available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the McDonald's new Pokemon Happy Meals, and the Levi's x Pokemon apparel line.
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
$45 (was $60)
Last year's Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is secretly one of the best Pokemon games available on Nintendo Switch. A remake of 2006's Red Rescue Team (Game Boy Advance) and Blue Rescue Team (Nintendo DS), Rescue Team DX gives the first game in the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon spin-off series a modern makeover with a gorgeous watercolor-esque art style and multiple gameplay improvements. However, the roguelike dungeon-crawling gameplay and fantastic story about a human-turned-Pokemon remain the same. If you're looking for a new game to scratch that Pokemon itch before New Pokemon Snap arrives, give Rescue Team DX a try. It's on sale for $45 right now, a rare discount for the Switch title.
Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee and Let's Go, Pikachu
$45 each (was $60)
Aimed at those who are new to mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee and Let's Go, Pikachu offer a trip back to Gen 1's Kanto region, reimagined with modern 3D visuals and Pokemon Go-inspired catching mechanics. Each game is on sale for $45, and while we've seen these games go for as low as $30 during Black Friday sales, you don't see them on sale too often throughout the year.
Pokken Tournament DX
$45 (was $60)
Despite being released in 2017 as an enhanced port for Nintendo Switch, Pokken Tournament DX is rarely included in Switch game sales, for some reason. This week, however, you can snap a copy of the Tekken-inspired arena fighting game for $45, down from $60.
Pokemon Sword and Shield
$49.94 each (was $60)
Pokemon Sword and Shield are, of course, the most recent mainline games in the series, and they're currently on sale for $10 off at Walmart. Since release, Sword and Shield have received two major expansions: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, which are available with an expansion pass.
New Pokemon Snap
$60 with free double-sided poster when you preorder
Despite this year marking Pokemon's 25th anniversary, only one new Pokemon title is confirmed to release this year so far: New Pokemon Snap, a sequel to 1999's N64 Pokemon photography game. While no discounts are available this week, there's a preorder bonus available at GameStop, where you can get a double-sided poster with your copy of the game.
POP! Games: Pokemon February 2021 Bundle
$40 (was $48)
Some of the newest Pokemon Funko Pops are available in a bundle at GameStop this week, and it's even on sale. Ponyta, Raichu, metallic Pikachu, and adorable little Mew are the latest Pokemon vinyl figures, and you can get all four of them for $40 (down from $48).
Pokemon Funko Box
$28 (was $40)
On the topic of Funko Pops: GameStop's Pokemon Funko collector's box is also discounted this week as part of the retailer's anniversary celebrations. For $28, you'll get an assortment of figures, key chains, stickers, and pins inspired by two of Gen 1's most iconic Pokemon: Pikachu and Squirtle.
Gengar 24-Inch Plush
$32 (was $40)
Who can resist this adorable Gengar's devilish grin and oh-so-huggable shape? If this Ghost-type Pokemon is your favorite, you can add this 24-inch Gengar plush to your collection for $32.
Charizard and Dragonite Model Kit
$13.59 (was $17)
This Bandai Spirits model kit features two of Pokemon's best dragons: Charizard and Dragonite. When assembled, each figure stands at over 3 inches tall and has limited articulation. These would make a great gift for young Pokemon fans--or to add to your own shelf.
PowerA Wireless GameCube-Syle Switch Controller
$28.75 (was $50)
While the GameCube's Super Smash Bros. Melee is nearly 20 years old, some Smash fans still prefer the feel of a GameCube controller when playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the newest game in the series. PowerA's wireless GameCube-style Switch controllers are made for those looking to use the classic controller with Ultimate on Switch, and they include a larger D-pad and left-shoulder button as well. The Pikachu-style controller is on sale for $28.75 this week. Note that it uses AA batteries (and comes with two), though PowerA promises up to 30 hours of gameplay.
