Pokemon Sun And Moon Pros Are Using Your Old Favorites In New Ways

The Pokemon World Championships are currently being held in Anaheim, CA. As we head into the last day and the final matches, the official Pokemon league revealed interesting stats about the top players' Sun and Moon teams.

The most popular Pokemon in the Day 2 matches was new Legendary Tapu Koko, unsurprisingly; it has been dominating the 2017 competitive scene since it began. Just behind Tapu Koko, though, is first-generation fire dog Arcanine, and behind Arcanine is the most surprising pick: Snorlax.

Arcanine has been relatively popular in the Pokemon video game championships (VGC) for a while now thanks to its ability Intimidate, which lowers the opposing Pokemon's attack stats. Snorlax, however, hasn't been considered a good competitive choice since around 2012 and is making somewhat of a comeback.

Snorlax is a popular pick due to its ability to take hits and recover health in order to stay on the battlefield for a long time. This year, players are teaching Snorlax different moves than when it was last on the scene, namely Facade, which increases in power when Snorlax is affected by certain status conditions. This is a good counter to the popularity of inflicting status, which is one way players hope to chip away at bulky Pokemon like Snorlax.

Other first-generation Pokemon were given new life in the competitive scene this year thanks to their Alola forms, a new addition in Sun and Moon. Ninetales' ice- and fairy-type Alola form is far more useful in battle than its traditional fire-type version, and even Meowth's evolved form, Persian--which was never used in competitive battle before--is showing up on championship teams.

The Pokemon World Championships conclude today. For more on competitive Pokemon, check out our guide to watching and understanding the VGC.