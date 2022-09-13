Pokemon Stadium And More N64 Games Headed To Switch

Nintendo outlined a number of new N64 games to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass in the coming months and years. Though it didn't give specific release dates, it did note that some much requested fan favorites like Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, and Goldeneye 007 will be coming.

In 2022, the N64 library will be adding Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2. Then in 2023, it will add Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64. The segment ended with a teaser for Goldeneye 007, which will also feature online play.

The standard Switch Online subscription offers online play, along with a library of NES and Super NES games, for $20 per year. The more expensive Expansion Pass costs $50 per year, and adds libraries for the N64, Genesis, and soon, Game Boy and GBA games. The Expansion Pass also includes access to larger-scale game expansion content, like the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise expansion and the Mario Kart 8 Booster Pass.