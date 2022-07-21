Pokemon Squishmallows Debuted At San Diego Comic Con

Pokemon Squishmallows made their first appearance at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con. The company has since confirmed that the plushes are not Comic Con exclusives, though an exact release date has not been announced.

Squishmallows are large collectible plushes in the form of cute animals and/or brand tie-ins and are popular collectables across age groups. The hype started yesterday when the official Squishmallows account tweeted out a graphic, prominently featuring the silhouette of a large round Pikachu. In the evening, Jazwares brand manager Aaron Margolin tweeted a picture of the SDCC display, featuring Pikachu and Gengar plushes. Jazwares also announced via Toybox that the toys will release in Fall 2022 on Pokemon Center.

According to Squish Alert--an app that tracks Squishmallow restocks--Pikachu, Togepi, Snorlax, and Gengar are the planned plushes. However, there has been no confirmation as to what other Pokemon Squishmallows are coming, if any. Further details have not been officially released, though Margolin did clarify on Twitter that the toys are not SDCC exclusives and they have plans to making them available to everyone.

In other Pokemon news, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will bring another generation of Pokemon later this year. If you are hungry for Pokemon merch in the meantime, there are endless potential options.