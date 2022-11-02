Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month

Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle.

Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.

New shoes are coming from Pokémon and @PUMA! Featuring Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle, their will be both adult and children's sizes. Coming this month, possibly on November 12. More images below👇 pic.twitter.com/Zgb9GFdJch — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) November 1, 2022

Official news from Puma and Nintendo have been cryptic, but the official Pokemon Twitter account did post a brief video announcing the collaboration.

The shoes will be available through the PUMA website as well as select retailers. The preorder page for one variant of the Pikachu shoes is currently up on Footlocker, however you cannot yet purchase them. The page displays a countdown and the shoes' price which is $120.00. According to the countdown, the shoes will drop on November 12 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Purchases are limited to one per person.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch later this month on November 18. It promises to bring big changes to the storied and familiar franchise. Here's every confirmed Pokemon in the games so far.