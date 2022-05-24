Pokemon Shining Pearl Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Yet

Pokemon Shining Pearl is currently discounted to only $30 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. The 50% discount is the best deal we've seen on the Gen 4 Pokemon remake since launching last November. In a somewhat surprising move, only Shining Pearl is discounted to $30; Brilliant Diamond is available for $50. Typically, pairs of Pokemon games get the same deals, so this particular promotion is a bit odd.

Nevertheless, it's unlikely that you'll find a better deal on Pokemon Shining Pearl anytime soon--or perhaps ever, considering the way Pokemon games tend to retain their value years after release. If you already have Brilliant Diamond, now's your chance to get Pearl and catch the version-specific Pokemon. Shining Pearl would also make for a great gift at this price, and Father's Day is around the corner.

Pokemon Shining Pearl takes players back to the Sinnoh region for a traditional Pokemon adventure. The Switch-exclusive remake features an adorable chibi art style that gels quite well with the overall vibe of the Pearl/Diamond storyline.

It earned a 7/10 in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review. "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl keep enough classic elements to feel like a comfy nostalgia trip, while smoothing over enough of the rough edges that they feel relatively contemporary with other recent Pokemon games," critic Steve Watts wrote. "It can't be easy for a storied franchise to pay homage to its legacy while also modernizing in this way, but Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl strike the right balance. It's the classic Pokemon you remember, without most of the little annoyances you've forgotten."