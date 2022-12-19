Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Has A Cinderace Raid On The Way

The year's almost over, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting at least one more raid before the calendar turns. As reported by Serebii, the last 2022 raid for the game is a seven-star Tera Raid Battle that will let trainers fight and catch a Cinderace.

As you might expect, Cinderace isn't catchable in either game in any form, so players who are looking to fill out their PokeDex as much as possible will definitely want to check it out. Though Cinderace is usually a fire-type Pokemon, this special raid Cinderace will be of the special Fighting Tera type, and will have a Mightiest Mark to show that it was caught during the raid.

The seven-star Cinderace Tera Raid Battle will be available during two different time periods. The first begins at December 29 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT and will continue until December 31 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. The second will run from January 12 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT until January 14 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT. This may be your only chance to catch a Cinderace during this generation, so don't delay.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are generally considered two of the better entries in the series in recent years. However, Nintendo recently promised to rectify the two games' performance issues, which caused a large number of Pokemon fans to demand refunds in the first week after release.