Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend

After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region.

Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating electricity from its plasma sphere-like stomach after eating a sandwich. According to the official Pokemon Twitter account, Bellibolt can "expand and contract its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button." It then expels that electricity from the eyeball-looking bumps on either side of its head.

Iono is known as the Supercharged Streamer, having gained popularity as the host of the Iono Zone—she even streams her work as a Gym Leader!



Visit the Gym in Levincia to challenge her and Bellibolt!



❤️💜 https://t.co/soRwy5cGSj pic.twitter.com/qlp5D8XpsO — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 14, 2022

The reveal comes after a trailer earlier this week focused on Iono, the Electric-type leader of the Paldea region's Levinicia Gym. The bubbly trainer gave clues about Bellibolt, including it being "squishy" and "cute," but did not reveal the Pokemon until today. Iono is the newest Gym Leader announced for the new games, joining the Ice-type Grusha and the Grass-type Brassius.

Bellibolt is the first new Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since Firagarif in a 14-minute trailer earlier this month. Other new Pokemon confirmed for the games include Wiglett, Lechonk, and the starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch November 18.