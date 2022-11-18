Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version Differences: Which Version Should You Get?
If you're trying to figure out which version of Pokemon is best for you, or what to look out for in-game, we have every difference between Scarlet and Violet listed here.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here and each version has something unique to offer the completionist trainer. If you're anything like me, you probably want to know the differences between the two versions to inform your purchasing decision (or to know what to look out for in your travels). While each version will have easy access to unique Pokemon not available in other versions, Scarlet and Violet's exclusives extend beyond that. Players will attend different schools, have a different Professor, and even have different outfits, all unique to their version of the game. Now it's time to break them down.
Every version difference for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Scarlet Exclusives
The following exclusives can only be found in Pokemon Scarlet.
Scarlet Pokemon
Scarlet trainers will get the legendary Koraidon, Amarouge (Fire/Psychic), Larvitar (Rock), and Stonjourner (Rock). Because Larvitar is listed as exclusive, it's highly likely its evolutions, Rock-type Pupitar and Rock/Dark-type powerhouse Tyranitar, will also be exclusive.
Other exclusives include the following:
- Oranguru
- Stunky -> Skuntank
- Skrelp -> Dragalge
- Deino -> Zweilous -> Hydreigon
Scarlet Professor
Pokemon Trainers in Scarlet will be taken under the wing of the commanding woman, Professor Sada.
Scarlet School
Pokemon Trainers in Scarlet will attend Naranja (Orange) Academy.
Scarlet Uniform
Players in Pokemon Scarlet will have white, blue, and orange uniforms to match their Orange academy.
Violet Exclusives
The following exclusives can only be found in Pokemon Violet.
Violet Pokemon
Violet trainers will get the legendary Miraidon, Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost), Bagon (Dragon), and Eiscue (Ice).
Because Bagon is listed as exclusive, it's highly likely its evolutions, Dragon-type Pupitar and Dragon/Flying-type fan-favorite Salamence, will also be exclusive.
Other exclusives include the following:
- Passimian
- Misdreavus -> Mismagius
- Gulpin -> Swalot
- Clauncher -> Clawitzer
- Dreepy -> Drakloak -> Dragapult
Violet Professor
Pokemon Trainers in Violet will be taken under the wing of the commanding man, Professor Turo.
Violet School
Pokemon Trainers in Violet will attend Uva (Grape) Academy.
Violet Uniform
Players in Pokemon Violet will have grey, black, and purple uniforms to match their Grape academy.
For more on the new Pokemon games, check out our guides on starter evolutions, how long it takes to beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and our recommended badge roadmap.
