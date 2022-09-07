Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Switch OLED Model Announced

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition which is set to release on November 4 ahead of the game's November 18 launch.

Priced at $360, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED features red and purple artwork depicting the legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the glossy front side of the white system's dock, while the back of the dock displays a Poke Ball design.

Have a peek at the #NintendoSwitch - OLED Model: #PokemonScarletViolet Edition system, arriving on 11/4!

It includes a dock displaying Legendary Pokémon Koraidon & Miraidon, special illustrations of the partner Pokémon on the back, and specially-designed Joy-Con controllers! pic.twitter.com/HlJpFBsKBA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 7, 2022

As for the Switch OLED itself, it's adorned with the three starter Pokemon featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as other recognizable symbols from previous games.

The Joy-Con controllers, like the designs on the system, are also purple and red to fit the game's theme and have the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that will appear in the respective games. The OLED Model isn't available to preorder at this time but is available to view on Nintendo's official website.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the latest entry in the franchise and will take players to a new region that has yet to be named. The game will include new and returning Pokemon, along with a promised open-world environment featuring various towns that "blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders."

