Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Starter Evolutions Guide For Fuecoco, Quaxly, And Sprigatito

A new Pokemon generation is here, and as usual, that means you have another selection of three starter Pokemon to choose from. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don't break from tradition too much, once again presenting you with three adorable creatures representing the three most fundamental types in the series: fire (Fuecoco), water (Quaxly), and grass (Sprigatito). Before you make your selection, though, you might want to know more about what they ultimately become through their evolutions, and that's where we can help.

Spoilers follow.

Ultimately, the final evolutions of all three Pokemon revolve around different types of stage performers. As a result, each of them look bipedal to some extent. Adorable little Fuecoco, for example, becomes Skeledirge, the "Singer Pokemon," and its entry in the Pokedex reflects the posing of an opera singer.

The three also get some unusual subtypes this time around. Typically Fire has been matched with Fighting, to the point that Pokemon fans crack jokes at the repetition, but this time it's Quaxly's water evolution that gets a Fighting subtype. Fuecoco evolves into a Fire and Ghost type, while Sprigatito gets Grass and Dark combo. They each learn a handful of other move types as well--for example, Sprigatito eventually learns the Fairy-type move Play Rough.

Whichever you choose, your rival Nemona will choose the one weak to it. So if you choose Sprigatito, for example, you'll regularly battle against Nemona and her Quaxly, because water is weak to grass. Ultimately which one you choose will depend on personal preference, and as always there will be plenty of fire, water, and grass Pokemon roaming the wild to fill any gaps in your roster.

Sprigatito - Floragato - Meowscarada (Magician Pokemon) - Grass, Dark

Fuecoco - Crocalor - Skeledirge (Singer Pokemon) - Fire, Ghost

Quaxly - Quaxwell - Quaquaval - Water, Fighting

Fuecoco is probably the choice if you want to have the smoothest path through the early game. While the gyms can technically be taken on in any order, their gym leaders will have progressively more powerful Pokemon, and those don't scale with your level. Since the easiest two gyms are Bug and Grass--both weak to fire--Fuecoco will speed you through the early game until you can build up a bigger roster of monsters. As a bonus, its eventual Ghost type will help with later match-ups against other powerful Psychic and Ghost opponents. For more on what order to play through the open-world game, check out our badge order guide.

