Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.

Several unrevealed Pokemon were shown off alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokemon Fuecoco and olive Pokemon, Smoliv. This isn't the first time that a mainline entry in the Pokemon series has leaked information out early, and Nintendo is usually very quick to respond in shutting down any information spillage from its unreleased games, but you'll want to start looking at muting keywords if you want to enter the Paldea region with a fresh perspective.

Leaking information on Pokemon games usually isn't worth the internet clout, as Nintendo won't hesitate to unleash its super-effective legal team on anyone that it catches poaching information from its games. In one infamous case, two Pokemon Sword and Shield leakers ended up having to pay $300,000 in damages to Nintendo after the pair were accused of stealing trade secrets from the company by taking photos of an unreleased strategy guide for the games.

With a release date of November 18, (official) information on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been slowly made public since the game was first announced. A new Pokemon, Gimmeghoul, was revealed over the weekend and the official Pokemon Twitter account has announced a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will air November 8 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.