Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Releases November 18, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The Gen-9 Pokemon game is coming this year, and the latest trailer showed off even more pocket monsters to catch, train, and battle.

By on

2 Comments

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming this year, marking the next generation of mainline Pokemon games. Game Freak debuted a new trailer, giving us an even better look at the new region and the creatures we'll be catching in this next iteration. It also gave us a release date: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are now set to release on November 18, 2022.

The trailer shows some new Pokemon: the mouse type Pawme, the plant Smoliv, and the very good pig Lechonk. The trailer also debuted the new Legendary Pokemon exclusive to each version, the dragon-like Koraidon (Scarlet) and Miraidon (Violet). We also got a glimpse at some of the new human characters. Professor Sada and Turo will be exclusive to their respective versions, marking the first time the professors deviate. And your friendly rival this time around is a young girl named Nemona.

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet | Official Second Trailer

A press release alongside the trailer detailed that the game will allow free exploration with up to four players. The trailer also showed the cover art for each version of the game.

From the very first trailer, fans have speculated that this would take place in a region reminiscent of Spain. Other Pokemon games have taken place in analogues for Japan, Hawaii, and the UK. We had previously only seen three new Pokemon: the starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This will the third Pokemon game in a very short time, following the remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out everything we know.

