Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders Are Live

Game Freak surprised everyone over the weekend with the announcement of the next generation of mainline Pokemon games: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Most surprising, the Switch-exclusive games are slated for a late 2022 release, and preorders for both new titles are available now. Here’s how to preorder Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preorder bonuses

Historically, Pokemon games include some sort of preorder bonus, but none are announced for Pokemon Scarlet (or Violet) yet. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for example, offered a unique in-game mask item for preorder customers. Chances are Pokemon Scarlet (and Violet) will have extra pre-purchase items, too, and we'll update this guide once information is available.

In addition to in-game bonuses, it's possible we'll see retailer-exclusive offers. Retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target often have physical bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives, including some of the other Pokemon games on Switch.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet officially kick off the ninth Pokémon generation. As with any new mainline Pokemon game, there are three new starters to pick from: the grass-type kitten, Sprigatito; fire Pokemon Fuecoco, which look like a chili pepper-shaped alligator; and Quaxly, a water-type duck Pokemon with a poofy pompadour haircut. Even more new and returning Pokemon are sure to be confirmed ahead of Scarlet and Violet's release.

The Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer also gives players a glimpse at the new region, which appears to be inspired by Spain and Mediterranean regions. According to the official Pokemon website, Scarlet and Violet will feature “borderless” towns that seamlessly meld with the surrounding open wilderness that players can freely explore. The locations and gameplay shown look more like the recently-released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with Pokemon roaming the sprawling overworld. Exactly how much Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are cribbing from Legends Arceus remains to be seen, but for now the new games look to be a big step for the mainline series.