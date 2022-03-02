The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders Are Live
Where to secure a copy of the upcoming Generation 9 Pokemon games for Nintendo Switch.
Game Freak surprised everyone over the weekend with the announcement of the next generation of mainline Pokemon games: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Most surprising, the Switch-exclusive games are slated for a late 2022 release, and preorders for both new titles are available now. Here’s how to preorder Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preorder bonuses
Historically, Pokemon games include some sort of preorder bonus, but none are announced for Pokemon Scarlet (or Violet) yet. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for example, offered a unique in-game mask item for preorder customers. Chances are Pokemon Scarlet (and Violet) will have extra pre-purchase items, too, and we'll update this guide once information is available.
In addition to in-game bonuses, it's possible we'll see retailer-exclusive offers. Retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target often have physical bonuses for Nintendo Switch exclusives, including some of the other Pokemon games on Switch.
Pokemon Scarlet
$60
Pokemon Scarlet preorders are available at Amazon. Best Buy has not officially opened preorders at the time of writing, but are “coming soon” according to the retailer’s official blog, so keep an eye out if Best Buy is your store of choice. Other retailers like Walmart and the Nintendo Switch eShop are sure to follow soon as well.
Pokemon games usually feature version-exclusive Pokemon and other minor differences, but we don’t know how Scarlet and Violet will differ outside of the starting outfits for the player character. Scarlet players wear reddish-orange shorts and tie, white socks, and a blue hat.
Pokemon Violet
$60
You can also preorder Pokemon Violet from Amazon. Best Buy says preorder will be available soon, and more retailers like Walmart and the Switch eShop will likely open preorders the coming weeks as well.
Like Pokemon Scarlet, we don’t which Pokemon will be exclusive to Violet version yet. However, Game Freak has confirmed the player character’s starting outfits will differ between the games, with Violet players wearing purple shorts and tie, black socks with brown shoes, and a white hat.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet officially kick off the ninth Pokémon generation. As with any new mainline Pokemon game, there are three new starters to pick from: the grass-type kitten, Sprigatito; fire Pokemon Fuecoco, which look like a chili pepper-shaped alligator; and Quaxly, a water-type duck Pokemon with a poofy pompadour haircut. Even more new and returning Pokemon are sure to be confirmed ahead of Scarlet and Violet's release.
The Scarlet and Violet reveal trailer also gives players a glimpse at the new region, which appears to be inspired by Spain and Mediterranean regions. According to the official Pokemon website, Scarlet and Violet will feature “borderless” towns that seamlessly meld with the surrounding open wilderness that players can freely explore. The locations and gameplay shown look more like the recently-released Pokemon Legends: Arceus, with Pokemon roaming the sprawling overworld. Exactly how much Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are cribbing from Legends Arceus remains to be seen, but for now the new games look to be a big step for the mainline series.
