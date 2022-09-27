Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Nintendo Switch OLED Available To Preorder

Update: The console is back in stock at Walmart. It will likely sell out again soon.

The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED is available to preorder now at Walmart for $359. Walmart is the first retailer to list the console ahead of its November 4 release date. Though the listing indicates that the console will ship immediately, that's a mistake on Walmart's end, as the console will not hit shelves until a couple weeks before the games launch in November.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED features some pretty striking artwork, especially on the back of the console itself. You'll find all three starter Pokemon--Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly--emblazoned alongside a bunch of other symbols and designs from the world of Pokemon.

The white dock has images of both legendary Pokemon (Koraidon and Miraidon) on the front and a Poke Ball design on the back. It comes with purple and red Joy-Con controllers with insignias printed on them. The back of each Joy-Con features images of Pokemon that are outlined in either purple or red, which matches the colors on the console.

Just like the recently released Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED, the upcoming Pokemon Switch OLED does not come with a copy of Scarlet/Violet. That said, the console is only 10 bucks more than price of the standard Switch OLED.

If you haven't preordered a copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, make sure to check out our preorder guide. And if you're curious to see which other Pokemon inhabit the upcoming Switch exclusives, take a peek at our roundup of every confirmed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.