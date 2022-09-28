Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Introduces Wiglett, Diglett's Long Eel Cousin

The Paldean region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has added another unique creature to its ranks, and this time it looks like something Zendaya would walk carefully to avoid.

Wiglett is the name of the new Pokemon, and it is a long worm-like creature that rises out of the ground. It also bears a similar set of eyes and nose to Diglett, one of the original 151 Pokemon that has already been shown in trailers for the new game.

A new Pokémon has been revealed for Scarlet/Violet in Japan.

It was being initially teased as a Paldean Diglett, but is actually a new Pokémon called Wiglett.

Obvious "real world" inspiration is a worm! pic.twitter.com/zBU8sNU3ap — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 28, 2022

The new Pokemon resembles a garden eel, a subset of the eel species that live underground and poke their heads out while underwater. It debuted during a livestream in Japan, which verified that while it bears a striking resemblance to Diglett, it is different enough to be classified as a unique species and not a Paldean variant.

Wiglett becomes the 17th new Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the Paldean variant of 2nd-generation Pokemon Wooper. Brand-new species unveiled for the new game include LeChonk, legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, and starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ninth core installment of the Pokemon franchise, which will introduce players to the brand-new region of Paldea when it launches November 18 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.