Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Relearn Moves

How to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easier than it’s ever been. No longer do you have to track down a special NPC and spend rare currency to inspire the ol’ noggin. Instead, you just open a menu and spend absolutely nothing.

How to relearn moves in Scarlet and Violet

You can have a Pokemon remember moves from their move summary page. Open the menu and choose one of the Pokemon in your party, or access your boxes and pick the Pokemon you want. Access their summary, and tilt the control stick to the right to change from the overview page to the move summary.

Then, press “A” to open a list of all moves that Pokemon previously learned and has since forgotten. These can include Egg Moves, as with the image below, showing Tandemaus and Baby-Doll Eyes, a move they normally don’t learn by leveling up.

Bear in mind that you can only remember moves the Pokemon has learned through leveling up or Egg Moves. You can’t remember TM moves that you chose to forget, and not all evolved Pokemon--including Raichu--can learn the moves their pre-evolved forms would have learned normally. And it should go without saying that you can’t relearn moves the Pokemon hasn’t learned yet.

Say goodbye to NPCs with a taste for rare, expensive items thanks to the handy relearn feature.

There’s no limit on how many times you can relearn a move, and there’s no cost either, so no need to budget Heart Scales this time around. You can also access the feature as soon as you get your first Pokemon. Your starter Pokemon will already know their Egg moves, but it’s worth checking any new Pokemon you catch to see if they used to know a skill that might be useful to remember.

If you’re looking for some more tips, check out our list of things we wish we knew before starting Scarlet and Violet so you don’t have to make the same mistakes we did. And to get another strong new Paldea Pokemon to your team, have a look at how to evolve Charcadet, whose final form changes depending on which version of Scarlet and Violet you’re playing.