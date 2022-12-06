Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: How To Relearn Moves

Remembering moves in Scarlet and Violet is easier than ever thanks to a handy new feature

By on

Comments

How to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easier than it’s ever been. No longer do you have to track down a special NPC and spend rare currency to inspire the ol’ noggin. Instead, you just open a menu and spend absolutely nothing.

How to relearn moves in Scarlet and Violet

You can have a Pokemon remember moves from their move summary page. Open the menu and choose one of the Pokemon in your party, or access your boxes and pick the Pokemon you want. Access their summary, and tilt the control stick to the right to change from the overview page to the move summary.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free Elden Ring Colosseum Update Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. December Update | Custom Game Browser | Halo Infinite
  3. Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics
  4. Back 4 Blood – “River of Blood” Launch Trailer
  5. Dead Island 2 - Welcome to HELL-A Gameplay Trailer
  6. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
  7. Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Launch Trailer
  8. GigaBash | Godzilla DLC - Official Trailer
  9. ELDEN RING | Free Colosseum Update Trailer
  10. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Ruptured Cistern Trailer
  11. Destiny 2: Season of Plunder - "Awake" Cinematic
  12. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of the Seraph Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer

Then, press “A” to open a list of all moves that Pokemon previously learned and has since forgotten. These can include Egg Moves, as with the image below, showing Tandemaus and Baby-Doll Eyes, a move they normally don’t learn by leveling up.

Bear in mind that you can only remember moves the Pokemon has learned through leveling up or Egg Moves. You can’t remember TM moves that you chose to forget, and not all evolved Pokemon--including Raichu--can learn the moves their pre-evolved forms would have learned normally. And it should go without saying that you can’t relearn moves the Pokemon hasn’t learned yet.

Say goodbye to NPCs with a taste for rare, expensive items thanks to the handy relearn feature.
Say goodbye to NPCs with a taste for rare, expensive items thanks to the handy relearn feature.

There’s no limit on how many times you can relearn a move, and there’s no cost either, so no need to budget Heart Scales this time around. You can also access the feature as soon as you get your first Pokemon. Your starter Pokemon will already know their Egg moves, but it’s worth checking any new Pokemon you catch to see if they used to know a skill that might be useful to remember.

If you’re looking for some more tips, check out our list of things we wish we knew before starting Scarlet and Violet so you don’t have to make the same mistakes we did. And to get another strong new Paldea Pokemon to your team, have a look at how to evolve Charcadet, whose final form changes depending on which version of Scarlet and Violet you’re playing.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Tips For Beginners
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)