Pokemon Scarlet And Violet - How To Change Your Rotom Phone Case

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally arrived, letting players journey through the open region of Paldea. While there are plenty of new things to discover and find in this open-world version of Pokemon, there are also some customization options to change the way you and your Rotom phone look. There are two ways to obtain new Rotom phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including some exclusive options for people who played other Pokemon games on their Nintendo Switch.

How to get the exclusive Rotom phone cases

The woman who gives out the exclusive Rotom cases can be found near the entrance to Mesagoza.

There are four exclusive Rotom phone cases, one for each of the four sets of Pokemon games previously released on the Nintendo Switch.

Those are:

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee

Pokemon Sword/Shield

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

You can get these four Rotom phone cases if you have saved data from the corresponding games. In order to obtain them, you need to speak with a woman standing on the stairs at the front of Mesagoza, the first major city you enter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You reach Mesagoza about two hours into the game and its part of the story that you come to the city, so it can't be missed. You will need to speak with the woman multiple times to obtain all of the Rotom phone cases.

Other Rotom phone cases

The Delibird Presents shop has a variety of Rotom phone cases for sale.

If you don't have any old saved data or don't like the look of those Rotom phone cases, there are other options being sold in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To purchase a different phone case you will need to go to a Delibird Presents store. There are multiple locations in Mesagoza where you can head and purchase a new phone case for relatively cheap. Phone cases can be swapped in the customization menu, which is opened by hitting left on the D-pad.

