Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet Usher In A New Generation Of Pokemon Later This Year

The Gen 9 reveal was the final announcement of the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents livestream.

By on

Comments

The Pokemon Company has announced the next generation of Pokemon games: Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and both are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. This will be the ninth generation (or "Gen 9") of the game series.

The games were revealed via a teaser trailer at the end of the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents livestream, giving glimpses into the world players will be hunting Pokemon in, as well as a quick peek at the three apparent starters from this new unnamed region: Sprigatito (grass cat), Fuecoco (fire croc), and Quaxly (water duckling).

Click To Unmute
  1. 14 Biggest Game Releases for March 2022
  2. Elden Ring - 25 Golden Seeds (We've found so far)
  3. Play Elden Ring Early On Xbox… At Your Own Risk | GameSpot News
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Destiny 2 Guns
  5. Elden Ring PS5 Saves Being Lost | GameSpot News
  6. 8 Minutes Of Elden Ring Running On Steam Deck
  7. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  8. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)
  9. PUBG MOBILE x JUJUTSU KAISEN | Collaboration Teaser
  10. Elden Ring Where To Go First | Beginners Guide
  11. Destiny 2 Witch Queen Where is Xur February 25, 2022
  12. Aperture Desk Job Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer

The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet starters.
The Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet starters.

The trailer started with a live-action segment, showing a security guard getting spooked by a strange glowing light. It then transitioned to in-game footage of the new region, with lots of overhead shots of the world and wild Pokemon roaming about. The region looks like it has a variety of environments, from grassy plains to villages with palm trees. The official announcement notes this new region has various towns without borders that blend into the wilderness, so you may not have hard cuts between town transitions. It also says you'll be able to see Pokemon roaming around anywhere, including inside of towns.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet follow Pokemon Sword and Shield in the core Pokemon lineup of games. The most recent Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, took the series to Pokemon's past in the Sinnoh region when it launched January 28.

The Pokemon Presents celebrating Pokemon Day also showed off new updates for Pokemon Go, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and more.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Sword / Shield
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)