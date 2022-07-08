Pokemon Puzzle League Coming To Nintendo Switch Online N64 Emulator

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service is getting another N64 Pokemon game very soon. The early puzzle spin-off Pokemon Puzzle League will come to the service on July 15.

Nintendo made the announcement with a brief trailer showing an animated cutscene followed by moments of the match-3 gameplay. You can see how matching the Pokemon elemental types can create cascades for big moves, and near the end we even get a snippet of two-player versus mode as Ash beats Team Rocket. (Because of course he does.)

Pokemon Puzzle League originally released on the N64 in 2000, just as the Pokemon craze in North America was hitting a fever pitch. That was partly inspired by the hit anime tie-in show, and Puzzle League borrowed that depiction of the characters. This is the second Pokemon release for the Switch Online N64 emulator in a short time, as Nintendo also recently released the classic Pokemon Snap.

Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers online play for some games, a catalog of NES and Super NES games, and other perks, for $20 per year. The Switch Online Expansion Pack brings the cost up to $50 per year, and adds N64 and Genesis game libraries along with access to select game expansions like the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise and Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack.