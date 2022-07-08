Pokemon Puzzle League Coming To Nintendo Switch Online N64 Emulator

The Pokemon match-3 game will hit the Switch Online Expansion Pack on July 15.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service is getting another N64 Pokemon game very soon. The early puzzle spin-off Pokemon Puzzle League will come to the service on July 15.

Nintendo made the announcement with a brief trailer showing an animated cutscene followed by moments of the match-3 gameplay. You can see how matching the Pokemon elemental types can create cascades for big moves, and near the end we even get a snippet of two-player versus mode as Ash beats Team Rocket. (Because of course he does.)

Click To Unmute

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
    Sorry, but you can't access this content!
    Please enter your date of birth to view this video

    By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
    Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

    Now Playing: Pokemon Puzzle League - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online

    Pokemon Puzzle League originally released on the N64 in 2000, just as the Pokemon craze in North America was hitting a fever pitch. That was partly inspired by the hit anime tie-in show, and Puzzle League borrowed that depiction of the characters. This is the second Pokemon release for the Switch Online N64 emulator in a short time, as Nintendo also recently released the classic Pokemon Snap.

    Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers online play for some games, a catalog of NES and Super NES games, and other perks, for $20 per year. The Switch Online Expansion Pack brings the cost up to $50 per year, and adds N64 and Genesis game libraries along with access to select game expansions like the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise and Mario Kart 8 Booster Pack.

    The 30 Best Nintendo Switch Games
    See More

    GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

    The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

    Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    Pokemon Puzzle League
    Nintendo Switch
    Nintendo 64
    Join the conversation
    There are no comments about this story
    Load Comments (0)