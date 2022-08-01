Pokemon Presents Will Include Scarlet And Violet News On August 3

The Pokemon Company has announced that a new look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be streamed on August 3 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on its YouTube channel. The developer says that its latest Pokemon Presents showcase will also feature updates on other Pokemon apps and video games on Wednesday.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the main event for this week's presentation, and it's likely that the video will have a few more pocket monsters to reveal when it goes. June's trailer showed off a mix of returning faces and region-exclusive Pokemon, such as the adorable Lechonk that took the internet by storm with its wholesome design.

The Pokemon Company has been slowly revealing new details on the next mainline entry of the Pokemon franchise, which features music composed by Undertale and Deltarune's Tobey Fox and hints at a conflict between nature and technology. For more details ahead of the game's release on November 18, you can check out everything that we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far.

As for the other games, there's a whole lot of Pokemon projects currently active, ranging from mobile games Pokemon Unite to Pokemon Masters, as well as apps for the franchise such as Pokemon Home.

In other pocket monster news, you can check out everything coming to Pokemon Go in August and a quick look at the extremely huggable Pokemon Squishmallows that will be released in the future.