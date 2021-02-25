Pokemon Presents Video Event Confirmed For February 26

As part of the Pokemon 25th anniversary festivities, The Pokemon Company has announced a special video broadcast event for Friday, February 26.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM GMT on Friday, February 26. The company did not provide any details on what fans can expect from it, and we don't know how long it will run for. The event will be broadcast on YouTube, and we'll have all the big news for you as it's announced.

❗

Get ready, Trainers.

A Pokémon Presents video presentation will be taking place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow—Friday, February 26—at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe–hit that bell to be the first in the loop! https://t.co/EWuPwUX9s2 pic.twitter.com/zisPK8Xa6e — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 25, 2021

Following this event, The Pokemon Company will host a virtual concert with none other than mega-superstar rapper Post Malone. This event takes place on February 27 at 4 PM PT.

The Pokemon 25th anniversary website also teases additional collaborations with brands like General Mills, Levi's, Scholastic, Mattel, and Funko, while McDonald's has already rolled out a new Happy Meals promotion that was swiftly ruined by adults.

In other absolutely strange news, Post Malone has covered Hootie and the Blowfish's iconic track "Only Wanna Be With You" for Pokemon's 25th anniversary.